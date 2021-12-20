Two weeks after slipping to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Gonzaga is on the rise again.
The Bulldogs (9-2) collected their third win over a Top 25 opponent on Saturday against No. 25 Texas Tech and moved up one spot in the AP poll on Monday, jumping UCLA – which had games cancelled due to COVID-19 – to take over at No. 4 in the country.
The 69-55 loss to Gonzaga didn’t harm Texas Tech in the national rankings as the Red Raiders retained their spot at No. 25.
Mark Few’s team moved up in the top-10, as did former assistant Tommy Lloyd, who’s led Arizona to an unbeaten start while becoming the first Pac-12 coach to open his debut season with an 11-0 record since Stanford’s Walter Powell in 1920-21.
Lloyd’s Wildcats moved up two spots, from No. 8 to No. 6 in the week seven rankings, and collected one first-place vote.
Baylor (10-0) held onto the No. 1 ranking for the second straight week after surviving a scare against Oregon in Eugene and grabbed 60 of 61 first-place votes. The Bears are followed by No. 2 Duke (10-1) and No. 3 Purdue (10-1).
The complete top-10 is as follows: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Arizona, No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Alabama.
Gonzaga remains the only team from the West Coast Conference inside the Top 25 poll, but two others are still receiving consideration. BYU (9-2) is eighth among those receiving Top 25 votes while San Francisco (11-1) is 10th. Hours after the Zags beat Texas Tech at the Footprint Center, the Dons absorbed their first loss of the season, a one-point decision to Grand Canyon, at the same venue before bouncing back to beat Arizona State the following day.
The Bulldogs, with a 3-2 record against quadrant one opponents, remain at No. 6 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Arizona, 3-0 against such teams, held the No. 1 spot in NET.
Nembhard named WCC Player of the Week
Andrew Nembhard walked out of the Footprint Center Saturday afternoon with a wooden plaque and the guard’s efforts against Texas Tech earned him another award on Monday as the Bulldogs’ senior point guard was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second time in his career.
The Aurora, Ontario, native broke out of an offensive slump against No. 25 Texas Tech, scoring 16 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and three steals to win “Player of the Game” at the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Nembhard made four 3-pointers for the first time this season, and second time in the last two years, connecting on 4-of-8 from the three-point line.
It came on the heels of a four-game stretch where Nembhard struggled from distance, going 0-for-11 from beyond the arc. The point guard had scored just 21 combined points on 9-of-31 from the field and had 19 assists compared to 13 turnovers during that stretch before dishing out six assists with just one turnover against Texas Tech.
Nembhard last won WCC Player of the Week on Dec. 7, 2020, after scoring 19 points with six assists and five rebounds to help the Zags beat then No. 12 West Virginia. He becomes the first Gonzaga player to win the honor since Drew Timme claimed it in week one following his 37-point effort against No. 5 Texas.
Pepperdine’s Mike Mitchell Jr. was named the WCC’s Freshman of the Week.