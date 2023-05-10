Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Julian Strawther and Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye are heading to the NBA draft combine next week.

Timme and Strawther will be at the combine for the second straight year. Strawther participated in individual drills, but a strained quad kept him out of scrimmages a year ago.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

