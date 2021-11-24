Washington State’s football program received the third in-state commitment of its 2022 prep class Tuesday when Squalicum High product Leyton Smithson pledged to join the Cougs next season.
Smithson, a three-star recruit (247Sports), has been scouted as both a safety and offensive utility player. But according to SB Live, the Cougars offered him as a defensive back.
“(WSU interim coach Jake Dickert) has something going in Pullman and I want to be a part of it,” Smithson tweeted Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has been starting at quarterback this season for Squalicum of Bellingham after a standout 2020 season as a primary ball-carrier for the Mountain View Mavericks, a state-qualifying team in Idaho’s 5A classification.
Through 10 games for the Class 2A Storm (8-2) – who face Tumwater on Saturday in a state semifinal – Smithson has rushed for 584 yards and 12 touchdowns on 75 carries, and passed 55 of 86 for 713 yards and six scores, per SBLive.
Smithson accounted for 367 yards and five TDs while also starting at cornerback last week in a 62-38 playoff win over Ridgefield.
Joining Smithson in Squalicum’s backfield this year is Djouvensky Schlenbaker, another Coug commit who’s considered one of Washington’s top senior tailbacks.
“Two guys with elite speed in the backfield – that is a dangerous punch,” Ridgefield coach Scott Rice said, quoted in the SBLive article, which tabbed Smithson “the fastest guy on the team.”
According to 247Sports, Smithson was also offered by Idaho and Idaho State, and he garnered interest from Boise State and Eastern Washington. He committed to WSU a day after being offered.
Smithson is the Cougars’ 11th prep commit of the ‘22 class.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone