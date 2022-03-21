Nate Roberts is turning pro.
The redshirt junior announced in a tweet Monday afternoon that he's leaving the Washington men's basketball team to pursue a lifelong ambition and play at the next level.
"I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA draft and sign with an agent and pursue my childhood dream," Roberts said.
The 6-foot-11 forward is the second player to leave the Huskies joining backup guard Dominiq Penn, who announced last week that he's transferring after two years at Washington.
Roberts' departure is a significant loss for UW considering he had a bit of a breakout year this season averaging career highs in points (5.5), rebounds (7.5), blocks (0.7) steals (0.7) and minutes (23.1) while starting all 32 games.
After tallying a career-high 19 rebounds and 10 points in the season opener, Roberts had several unproductive performances, which seemingly put his spot in the rotation in jeopardy.
During a six-game stretch at midseason, he logged fewer than 10 minutes in four outings, including a six-minute stint during a 95-79 loss at then-No. 9 Arizona when he was scoreless and didn't register a rebound.
At the time, coach Mike Hopkins said Roberts was adversely affected from contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak that suspended team activities for two weeks.
In the final two regular-season games, Roberts averaged 15.5 points, 16 rebounds and connected on 14 of 20 field goals to lead Washington to a wins over Oregon State and Oregon.
"He's starting to get it," Hopkins said after beating the Beavers 78-67. "Where he became really confident, which really helped us, was with our interior defense. At the beginning of the year, it wasn't good and last year it was God awful. When we started winning in league, a lot of it was how he was anchoring the middle of the paint.
"He was great against Oregon and Oregon State. ... He always rebounded, but he wasn't a confident finisher. Now you're starting to see his confidence finishing around the basket. When you're pump faking, you're just really confident. That's what I'm starting to see is offensive confidence. I'm seeing a guy that's one of the best big guys on the floor confidence and we need that."
It had been a slow development for the Washington, D.C. native who was a three-star recruit ranked 244th nationally out of Brewster Academy out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, when he signed with the Huskies.
Roberts was a part of UW's five-man 2018 recruiting class ranked No. 8 in the Pac-12, which included Jamal Bey, Bryan Penn-Johnson, Elijah Hardy and Riley Sorn.
Roberts redshirted during the 2018-19 season when a veteran-laden Husky team won the Pac-12 regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA tournament second round.
The next season, Roberts played sparingly in 2019-20 while backing up freshman phenom Isaiah Stewart.
Roberts, who started every game the past two years, attributed to Huskies' dramatic decline in last season when they finished 5-21 and 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16.
He also helped resurrect UW, which was 17-15 and tied for fifth in the league at 11-9 this season.
"With this chapter coming to an end, I would like to thank all the people featured in it who have made an immense impact on my story of life," Roberts said in a tweet. "From all the coaches at the University of Washington to staff remembers and support staff that made this chapter such a lasting experience for me.
"To my teammates and brothers that I have gained lifelong friendships, bonds and memories with over these past four years, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can't forget about Husky Nation who embraced me from the beginning of this chapter with love and support through day in and day out. I thank you with all I have for making my time at the Dub such a special one."
Washington's roster is fluid because it's unknown how many players will return next season. In addition to Roberts and Penn, the Huskies are losing graduate seniors Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis whose eligibility has expired.
Seven scholarship players participated in Senior Night activities, including Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jamal Bey whose futures are still in question because the NCAA gave winter sports athletes an additional year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Matthews and Bey were noncommittal on returning to Washington when asked weeks ago.
"I certainly hope they come back," Hopkins said. "You see the growth we've made as a team this year and they've been a big part of that."