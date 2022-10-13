Ashlynn Grasseth tries to tip the ball over the block of North Idaho's Taylin Rowley in their volleyball match Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley College. The powerful North Idaho squad swept the Knights, losing three sets 17-25, 14-25, and 6-25. North Idaho remains in first place out of nine teams in the East Region of the Northwest Athletic Conference while WVC is in eighth place. Big Bend is next up for the Knights with the home game Friday at 6 p.m. For more photographs of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com/sports.
