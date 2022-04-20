Washington State dipped into the transfer portal and added to its pool of promising young pass-catchers, signing former Oregon State receiver Zeriah Beason on Wednesday.
Beason has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 20 games with 13 starts across the past two seasons with the Beavers.
The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Duncanville, Texas, had an encouraging start to his collegiate career, recording 148 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches over five games – all starts – as a freshman in 2020.
Beason shined during fall camp last year and was expected to be a breakout performer as a sophomore, according to The Oregonian, but he had an underwhelming campaign and finished as the Beavers’ fifth-most productive receiver with 236 yards and a TD on 20 receptions.
Beason participated for three weeks at Oregon State’s spring camp before leaving the team, The Oregonian reported. He entered the transfer portal April 14.
A three-star recruit (247Sports) coming out of high school, Beason helped national prep powerhouse Duncanville High to an appearance in the Texas Class 6A Division I state title game in 2019. His college offers included LSU, Florida, Michigan State, Iowa, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.
Cougars coach Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of developing “competitive depth” at the receiver positions, which will be relied on greatly this season in WSU’s new Air Raid offense.
It’s not yet clear whether Beason will line up as an inside or outside receiver when he joins WSU for fall camp – he saw action at both spots at OSU, but is more experienced on the outside, per Nick Daschel of The Oregonian. The Cougs are cross-training some of their pass-catchers, so perhaps Beason will split time at the two receiver positions.
In any case, Beason will presumably be competing with several other high-potential youngsters for a role in the rotation.
