Washington baseball coach Lindsay Meggs can’t remember coaching a team with more players new to the program, but that’s just fine with him.
The Huskies have 22 new players on their 40-man roster, and the incoming class of newcomers was ranked No. 24 by Baseball America. New might be good for UW after a 20-30 record (6-21 in the Pac-12) last season that was certainly not helped by multiple injuries to the starting rotation.
Washington opens its season Feb. 18 at Cal Poly.
“We like our team, and part of the reason why is because we have some new blood, with a lot of energy, a lot of talented guys and a lot of balance,” said Meggs, in his 13th season at UW and the longest tenured coach in the conference. “It’s a completely new attitude, which is a good thing for us, and we are excited.”
The new players are a mixture of players who had entered the transfer portal, junior college transfers and high school recruits.
“It was awkward at first because you would like to have an established group of returners coming back who can help you coach the new guys,” said Meggs, whose team began practicing in the fall. “So it took us a while, but I give them credit because everyone was dug in, all in, and attentive.
“We had a great fall in terms of the learning curve. Because there was so much competition with a lot of new and older guys, it brought out the best in some of our returners.”
The key to the Huskies’ success this season might be having better luck when it comes to the health of its starting rotation.
Sophomore Reilly McAdams from Ingraham High School missed the entire season, Tyson Guerrero (now in the Kansas City Royals organization) missed the first half of the season and sixth-year senior Jack Enger from Bellevue High School missed the second half of the season.
It also didn’t help that Dylan MacLean, the team’s top recruit in the 2020 class, signed with the Texas Rangers after getting picked in the fourth round.
“Part of our struggles last year were relative to what happened on the mound,” Meggs said. “We were kind of doing it with mirrors on the mound.”
Meggs said Enger is healthy and is set to be “a big piece” of the team, and having Reilly McAdams back is like having another new guy.”
There are several new pitchers who Meggs is also excited about, including Calvin Kirchoff from Bellevue College, Bryce Armstrong from Butte College in Northern California, Colton McIntosh from Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, Jared Engman, a converted shortstop from Tacoma Community College and Jack Bunnell, a freshman from Irvine, California.
The top-rated UW recruit in the 2021 class was Max Debiec, a star starting pitcher from O’Dea High School. He was expected to be a high draft pick until arm trouble caused him to need Tommy John surgery last June.
The Huskies will have to wait until next season for Debiec to pitch for them, but other freshmen are expected to contribute this season.
One of the top players on that list is shortstop Cam Clayton from Lake Oswego, Oregon, who is a contender to earn the starting role.
“I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league,” Meggs said. “He can run, he can defend, he handles the bat, and he’s going to get stronger — so down the road we think he will hit the ball out of the ballpark.”
Another freshman who enters with high expectations is AJ Guerrero from Fife High School, who packs a lot of power and can play in the infield and outfield.
“He is going to make some big-time noise,” Meggs said.
The Huskies are also expecting offensive contributions from some junior college transfers. One of the players to watch from that group is center fielder McKay Barney. He began his career at BYU in 2020 before transferring to South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.
“He is a left-handed hitter who can really run,” Meggs said. “He really handles the bat and will lead off for us and put pressure on the defense. I think he will step in right away and be a veteran presence for us.”
Another JC transfer expected to help immediately is Coby Morales from Cypress College in California, whom Meggs said is likely to start in right field.
“He will be a middle-of-the-lineup guy and he was our best hitter in the fall,” Meggs said.
The proof of how it all comes together will come once the season starts, but Meggs likes what he has seen.
“I don’t have a problem with a lot of new faces because it creates a battle internally for the soul of the program,” he said. “You have new guys coming in, who kind of bond together, you have returners who bond together and kind of stand their ground and compete and what you hope happens, ultimately, is that they compete so hard with one another that they get behind each other. I think that’s what has happened.
“We can’t wait to get to Cal Poly to get on the field and do our thing.”