This is what Mike Hopkins had in mind a few days ago when he said there's still enough time for the Washington men's basketball team to make a run and reach its potential.
It's PJ Fuller forcing a turnover and Terrell Brown Jr. diving on the court for the loose ball before flipping a no-look pass while on his back to a streaking Emmitt Matthews Jr., who finished the wild play with the first of many highlight dunks.
It's Cole Bajema who gave up 60 pounds and six inches to Franck Kepnang ripping the ball away from the Oregon center to start a UW fast break that ended with Nate Roberts flushing a slam and flexing to an enthusiastic crowd of 8,922 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
And it's Brown, who was serenaded with M-V-P chants from the UW student section Dawg Pack, orchestrating like a mid-range maestro and dropping high-arching daggers in traffic.
For one night, the Huskies put it all together and delivered their finest performance of the season while upsetting Oregon 78-67 to snap a six-game losing streak against their Northwest rival.
"I felt like we were tough tonight," Hopkins said. "We know how good they are and have always been. We've struggled against them. ... I felt like we were a really tough team tonight. We made the plays that we had to make. Defensively, we built a better wall and kept them in front of us, especially in the first half. That kind of got our mindset right.
"But our problem has been not in the first half, it's been the second half. And we challenged the guys. ... Boy, we battled."
Heading into the game, Washington was 0-6 against the Pac-12's top four teams, losing by an average of 19.2 points.
"It is a little disheartening at times, but you've got to take it one game at a time," Roberts said. "Every game that we've had against those top four, we've either been up or we've been in it. It's just a matter of finishing out the game. Those are the things that just come with game experience."
Washington improved to 15-14 overall and 10-9 in the Pac-12 while simultaneously dealing the Ducks (18-12 and 11-8) a severe blow in a bid for an NCAA tournament at-large berth.
This game had a little bit of everything.
The Huskies had nearly as many air balls (six) as dunks (eight). Hopkins joked after the game that he hurt himself on the sidelines and Fuller sat with the media during postgame interviews and lobbed questions at teammates.
"I love you guys," Fuller told Brown and Roberts.
It was a memorable night for the Huskies, which began on a downer when Daejon Davis pulled himself from the starting lineup due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Otherwise, just about everything went right for UW, which led for 30 minutes.
Brown was spectacular once again and tallied 25 points, which was three better than his Pac-12 leading scoring average.
Unlike so many games this season, Brown received offensive support from teammates, most notably Matthews, who also had 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor.
However, UW's unsung star was Roberts, who tallied a career-high 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and 16 rebounds before fouling out with 6:09 left.
"He was incredible," Hopkins said. "He kept his motor going the whole time with all those minutes and he's a big dude. He just battled. He swarmed. He was physical and aggressive. We've been doing it during the year, we just hadn't finished with rebounding. He was elite tonight. He was confident. When he got the ball up top, he drove and he made it. He finished around the basket.
"You look at his progression from his freshman year until now and you see the person he's become not only, but the leader. Just to have that moment on a stage like that with a great crowd is pretty special."
Brown added: "When he plays like that, I don't want to sound cocky because we're a group that's humble, but we can beat anybody."
The last time these teams played, the Ducks led 48-13 at halftime and demolished the Huskies 84-56 five weeks ago at Matthew Knight Arena. The 28-point win was the largest point differential in the series' 310-game history.
Things were vastly different Thursday night.
Brown scored every point for the Huskies while staking them to an early 8-4 lead, but UW shot four straight air balls and the Ducks took a 13-8 lead.
The Huskies were down 17-14 with 9:06 left when Roberts corralled a Bajema miss and flushed a putback dunk that energized the crowd.
Roberts' basket sparked a 19-6 run in which the Ducks finished the half converting just 3 of their final 15 attempts.
"We locked in on defense," Roberts said. "Any time we get a momentum push, it sprouts from defense. All the games pretty much where we put out a win, it was from the defensive end. We're at our best when we're stopping teams, getting in transition and getting easy buckets."
Washington began the second half with an 18-3 run to go up 51-28 with 13:55 left.
Unlike their previous matchup when Oregon shot 54.2% from the field and drained 9 of 18 three-pointers, the Ducks had difficulty deciphering UW's defense, which held them to 38.2% shooting and 6 of 23 from deep.
"Sometimes when you play certain teams ... you can extend it a little bit," Hopkins said when asked about UW's 2-3 zone. "Tonight we tightened it up and we tried to keep them out of the lane. I thought we did a really, really job of that. We were everywhere. And then when they tried to get it into the interior, we did a good job of making it tough in there.
"Good teams are going to score, it just goes back to what are you going to give them? You can't take away everything. But we were locked in and loaded tonight in terms of how what we had to do to execute against their guards."
When Roberts fouled out, the Huskies relied on a four-guard lineup and and fought off a hard charge at the end from Oregon, which pressed full court.
With 1:05 left, Matthews punctuated the victory with a high-flying slam that brought the crowd to its feet one more time.
Hopkins played just six players in the second half and leaned heavily on Brown, Matthews and Jamal Bey who did not leave the court in the final 20 minutes.
Washington shot 53.8% in the second half while outscoring UO 45-44.
De'Vion Harmon had 17 points, Quincy Guerrier 16 and Jacob Young 16 for Oregon, which has lost five of the past seven games. Ducks leading scorer Will Richardson, who averaged 14.4 points per game, was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting in 32 minutes.
Washington can secure the No. 6 seed in next week's Pac-12 Tournament with a win over Oregon State on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
A loss and a Washington State (17-13, 10-9) win over Oregon gives the Cougars the No. 6 seed and drops the Huskies to No. 7. If UW and WSU tie, the Huskies get the higher seed due to Pac-12 tie-breaking rules.