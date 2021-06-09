WENATCHEE — Inconsistency has plagued the AppleSox so far through their first five games.
The pitching has been excellent at times, but Wenatchee has struggled to string together base hits in key moments.
Aside from Rece Strapp (.400), Adam Grob (.357) and Dakota Duffalo (.278), the AppleSox are batting below .200 as a team and have plated just 12 runs.
Grob blasted his second home run in as many nights Wednesday — a two-run shot over the left-field fence to give Wenatchee a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But that was all the AppleSox could muster against the Walla Walla Sweets, falling 9-2.
Wenatchee managed to get the lead-off man on base in six of the nine innings; the AppleSox just couldn’t find a gap to bring them around. Wenatchee left seven men on base in total and notched five hits.
Gavin Gorrell was given the nod for Wenatchee and looked good through three innings, allowing just one hit and getting a lot of soft contact. The redshirt junior out of Utah ran into trouble in the fourth inning. After walking the first batter, Gorrell allowed three runs to come in off three base hits from Justin Folz, Colin Wetterau and Cameron Butler.
The Sweets batted through the order in the fifth and scored four more, eventually chasing Gorrell out of the ballgame for reliever Cole Mayes, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam and allowed just one run to score in the inning.
Mayes pitched the next two innings and was effective in the sixth and seventh. He was tagged up for two runs though in the eighth after giving up a two-run home run to Seth Ryberg before getting pulled for Jasper Nelson. Nelson faced the final seven batters and gave up just one hit.
Grob led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line, but he was left standing on third after Mark Steward and Aidan Selfridge struck out.
Up next: The AppleSox will look to take the rubber match of the series Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Wenatchee hosts Bellingham in a weekend series beginning on Friday night.