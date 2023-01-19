WENATCHEE — The Knights men’s basketball has been struggling this season, and Walla Walla didn’t make things any easier Wednesday night. With the ability to feed three skilled low-post players or toss it out for a three, the Warriors offensive engine produced a win of 92-76.

Of Walla Walla’s starting five, all hit double digits and three nearly broke into 20 points. They had a potent offensive scheme. Feed the post, and let them go to work. If Wenatchee denies the paint, swing it out to Covy Kelly for a three.



Rand Stevens: (509)664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com