Wenatchee Valley College's Nico Castaneda hits the floor after fouling Walla Walla's Spencer Wright in the second half of their game Wednesday night, Jan. 18, 2023 at home. The men's team lost the game 76-92. For more photos of both the men's and the women's game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — The Knights men’s basketball has been struggling this season, and Walla Walla didn’t make things any easier Wednesday night. With the ability to feed three skilled low-post players or toss it out for a three, the Warriors offensive engine produced a win of 92-76.
Of Walla Walla’s starting five, all hit double digits and three nearly broke into 20 points. They had a potent offensive scheme. Feed the post, and let them go to work. If Wenatchee denies the paint, swing it out to Covy Kelly for a three.
“Walla Walla does a good job,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mathew Vargas said. “They run two plays. It's impressive. They got it down to a science.”
Kelly made five out of ten shots from behind the arc. The irony was that Wenatchee shot five percent better from behind the arc, and made more of them. They also outshot Walla Walla from the free-throw line by almost 25 percent.
From the field was a different story. Walla Walla shot 65.1 percent to Wenatchee’s 44.6 percent from the field, largely due to a whopping 68 points in the paint, even with 11 turnovers.
Rebounding was another clincher for Walla Walla. They pulled down nearly twice as many as the Knights 40 to 21.
Wenatchee’s leading scorer, whose also top-five in the NWAC, Ayoni Benavidez has been hobbled by injury for a while. Despite this, he managed to hit double digits. It also left room for another Knight to step up. Like Nico Castaneda.
“They're great guys. We’ve had a tough schedule,” Vargas said. “Five games in 11 days, we are down a big man, and Benavidez is hurt. It’s like he’s running on a flat tire.”
Castaneda was key in the second half, getting steals and buckets and trying to keep Walla Walla from running up the score. Early in the second half, Wenatchee was within five points. The Warriors were just too dialed.
Castaneda led Wenatchee with 20 points, two steals, and two assists. Justin Loveless followed with a double-double 16 points and 11 rebounds. Donato Joseph and Benavidez finished with 15 and 14 points respectively.
For Walla Walla, Kelly led with 22 points. Kyson Rose finished with a double-double, 21 points and 16 rebounds, and chipped in five assists. Trey Arland finished with 19 points.
Wenatchee’s overall record is 4-13 and 0-5 in the conference.
Despite a tough start to the season, Vargas has confidence in his team. “We’ll surprise some people.”
Wenatchee plays Big Bend in Moses Lake Saturday at 4 p.m.
