Washington State’s basketball schedule is complete again, the Pac-12 announced Monday.
Two of the Cougs’ previously postponed games – a home contest against cross-state rival Washington and a road tilt at Oregon State – have been rescheduled.
WSU will host the Huskies on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., three days before the Evergreen State foes meet in Seattle. WSU heads to Corvallis to play OSU on Feb. 28, then entertains the Oregon schools the following week.
The rescheduled games versus UW and and the Beavers will both be broadcast on ESPNU.
The first leg of the Apple Cup series had originally been slated to take place Dec. 29, but coronavirus-related issued in WSU’s program forced the game to be pushed back. WSU entered COVID-19 protocols again two weeks later, delaying its road trip to Oregon.
WSU and the Pac-12 recently rescheduled the Cougars’ away game versus Oregon, setting a new date for Feb. 14.
Up next for WSU (14-7, 7-3) is a big matchup against No. 4 Arizona on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Washington State post Mouhamed Gueye earns third Pac-12 freshman of the week award
The honors keep coming for Mouhamed Gueye in his sensational rookie season at Washington State.
The 6-foot-11 rising star out of Senegal received his third Pac-12 freshman of the week award of the season, the conference announced Monday.
He totaled 18 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals during the Cougars’ road sweep of the Bay Area schools last week – their first road sweep of Stanford and Cal since 1993.
Gueye shot 8 of 13 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
On the season, he is averaging 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 52% from the field. Gueye has started every game for the Cougars (14-7, 7-3), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2006.
He earned the award for the week of Jan. 16 after logging 25 points and 19 rebounds in a home split with the Bay Area programs. He scored 20 points and corralled 15 boards combined in wins over UC Santa Barbara and Idaho in mid-November.
