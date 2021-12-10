AUSTIN, Texas — A year after making a run to the Final Four, the Washington volleyball team won’t be duplicating that feat.
Running into No. 2-seeded Texas in the Sweet 16 Thursday, the Huskies fell in a five-set thriller as the Longhorns rallied after dropping the first two games for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9 win.
Playing near-flawless volleyball while taking the first two games, the Huskies looked poised for a sweep when they led 13-8 in Game 3, but they lost all momentum after Texas rallied to force a fourth game.
“It always comes down to a few plays,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “We’ll think about that third game for a while — and that’s just sports.”
The match completely flipped as the Longhorns dominated Game 4, while errors started to consistently plague Washington, which put three serves into the net during the fifth game.
Texas junior Logan Eggleston put down most of her match-high 20 kills during the final three games, as the Washington defense seemingly had no answer for a rejuvenated Longhorns offense that fed off its crowd and also saw Skylar Fields fire 15 shots.
“You have to give Texas a lot of credit for doing things at a higher level,” Cook said. “I thought they created some huge plays at the end of the third game when things really mattered. We needed a few kills and took some good swings — they just dug and made some plays. From there, every aspect of their game improved, but it was mostly their defense.”
Samantha Drechsel knocked down 19 shots and Claire Hoffman finished with 14 kills to pace the Huskies.
Washington — seeded somewhat controversially 15th — looked like the far better team early on.
Facing a Longhorns team that has yet to lose at home, the Huskies took control of Game 1 with a 9-0 run, breaking open a 7-7 tie and stunning what started out as a raucous crowd.
The blocking of Hoffman, Lauren Sanders and Drechsel bothered Texas’ hitters, while Drechsel fired three kills and Ella May Powell served an ace in the run.
The Longhorns rallied back to within five behind balanced hitting and some Huskies errors, but Washington closed out the game with kills from Drechsel and Emoni Bush.
Texas jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second game, but Washington responded with an 7-2 run as Marin Grote had two kills and a block and Drechsel, Bush and Hoffman all ripped kills.
The teams mostly traded points until a 13-13 tie, when Washington went on a 6-1 run, with Grote providing a block and kill, Drechsel serving two aces and Powell and Bush both hammering shots.
The Huskies eventually finished off the game with Sanders and Drechsel recording kills, Hoffman serving an ace and Grote making her third block of the game.
“We stuck to the game plan really well the first two games,” Hoffman said. “But I don’t think we responded the way we could have in the final three games.”
Washington (26-5) gradually built its 13-8 lead to start Game 3, with Drechsel knocking down four shots and serving an ace and Grote producing three kills.
But things started to slowly unravel as Texas (27-1) rallied back to take a 17-16 lead, looking like a completely different team as Eggleston and Fields came alive and the Huskies went into a bit of a lull.
A Grote kill stopped the Texas run, and Washington would win the next two points, but the Longhorns forced a fourth game with an 8-3 run and the Huskies never led again.
Keeping all the momentum and seemingly energized by a crowd that got increasingly louder, Texas won the first nine points in Game 4, with Eggleston continuing to put down multiple kills and Nalani Iosia connecting on two aces.
Washington got back within 12-6, but Texas continued its dominant play and Melanie Parra’s six-point serving run pushed Texas’ lead into double digits as it easily took the game.
Fields’ final kill finished off the match and completed the Texas comeback.
“They created a lot of scoring opportunities tight to the net and I thought they played really vertical,” Cook said of Texas in the final three games. “Eggleston was good the entire match and I give Fields credit for working herself back into the match after a slow start. They played high above the tape and drove balls deep and mixed in some power tips and off-speed shots.”
Powell had 42 assists and Grote fired seven kills in other notable statistics for Washington, which — justifiably — grumbled about its seed after winning the Pac-12.
“I always thought the team that made it out of this regional had a chance of winning it all, and I certainly still feel that way after this match,” Cook said. “I’m proud of my group and think we represented ourselves well for a 15 seed and did a lot of things at an extremely high level for a long period of time — and that’s all you can ask for.”