A summer in Wenatchee isn’t complete without a Fireworks Night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
That longstanding tradition will continue in 2022 with a fireworks show following the AppleSox 7:05 p.m. game against the Bend Elks on July 2 sponsored by Numerica Credit Union. However, it won’t be the only noteworthy promotional night this summer.
Another familiar promotion that AppleSox fans will remember from the last few seasons returns with five “$2 Off Tuesdays” planned. All tickets are $2 off meaning that general admission seats are just $5 and reserved premium seats are $10. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate or online at applesox.com/tickets.
Tickets aren’t the only thing that fans will save on each “$2 Off Tuesday.” Coors Light draft beers are $2 off as are hot dogs and burgers. All AppleSox merchandise at the third-base souvenir stand is 20-percent off.
The AppleSox are adding three new weekly promotions that fans can look forward to each time the AppleSox play at home on that day of the week. “Winatchee Wednesdays,” “Throwback Thursdays” and “Family Sundays” are all set to be memorable games all summer long.
Every Wednesday home game fans have a chance to win prizes from their favorite local businesses just by attending the game. Once an inning from the third through the sixth inning a random fan will win a prize. As you enter the ballpark you will receive a ticket that you need to keep and refer to when numbers are called out in between innings.
2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the first season that the Wenatchee Chiefs played minor league baseball games in “The Apple Capital of the World.” The AppleSox are turning back the clock by offering throwback-priced $2 general admission seats for all three Thursday night games and will also honor the history of the Wenatchee Valley by wearing special uniforms with the design a collaboration between the team and Colville Casinos. Fans can purchase a ticket to get a jersey beginning on June 30 and players will give them to fans off their backs following the AppleSox’ July 28 game. Tickets will be drawn at random and the holder of each ticket will get to pick which remaining jersey they want.
AppleSox fans may have noticed something different when the team’s schedule and game times were released. All Sunday home games will be played at 1:05 p.m. this season and all of them are Family Days. Kids can sign up at the guest services stand behind home plate to high-five AppleSox players as they take the field before the game and can also run the bases on the field after the game.
Kids aren’t the only ones who will enjoy Sunday home games. Stop by the AppleSox concession stand on the third-base side and enjoy special brunch items on the menu only available for Sunday afternoon games. Arrive to the park early and you will receive special AppleSox baseball cards that those players will sign for you after the game.
In addition to weekly promotions fans can also look forward to some other great giveaways. It all begins on June 6 when the AppleSox host the Port Angeles Lefties in their home opener. AG Supply in Wenatchee and Ace Hardware in East Wenatchee are giving away a free Traeger grill to one lucky fan.
June 10-12th is the first weekend of AppleSox home games of the summer and has two exciting giveaway nights. Two lucky fans will win either a diamond necklace or watch on Diamonds at the Diamond Night on June 10 thanks to Harry Ritchie’s Jewelers. Two nights later fans who arrive early will take home an AppleSox rally towel sponsored by IBEW-191.
Aside from giveaways the AppleSox will host several other special nights including Mental Health Awareness Night on July 21. The organizations Only 7 Seconds and A World Free of Suicide will be on hand with messages for fans and the AppleSox will present the 2022 Tommy Watanabe Award to a worthy AppleSox player prior to the game.
Fans will see the AppleSox wear another new uniform in 2022 in addition to the aforementioned specialty jerseys for all Thursday home games. Midway through the season the AppleSox will swap out their navy blue jerseys for new powder blue uniforms. The navy blue jerseys will go on sale at the souvenir stand so that you can support your favorite player!
The 22nd season in AppleSox history is poised to be another memorable one with lots of new and exciting promotions for fans to anticipate. Check out the full list of promotions below or by visiting applesox.com/promotions. Get your tickets now and celebrate summer with us… one inning at a time!
2022 Specialty Nights
- Opening Night Sponsored by Ag Supply and Ace Hardware featuring Apple Blossom Royalty: Monday, June 6.
- Wenatchee Valley College Sponsored Night; Canned Food Drive: Tuesday, June 7.
- Sandy Cooprider Sports Complex Dedication Night: June 8.
- Diamonds at the Diamond Night sponsored by Harry Ritchie’s; Special Giveaway: June 10.
- Youth Baseball Weekend: June 10-12
- Rally Towel Giveaway Night sponsored by IBEW/NECA: Sunday, June 12
- North Central Washington Community Night: Monday, June 13
- Mascot Night presented by Pepsi & Weinstein Beverage: Saturday, June 18
- Father’s Day at the Ballpark: Sunday, June 19
- First Responder’s Night: Tuesday, June 28
- Educator’s Night: Wednesday, June 29th, 2022
- Armed Forces Night: Show Military ID for active or retired: Thursday, June 30
- Firework Night | 4th of July Celebration presented by Numerica: Saturday, July 2
- All Things Coyote: Tuesday, July 12
- Return of the Evil Empire: Friday, July 15
- Family Fun Day: Sunday, July 17
- Mental Health Awareness Night: Thursday, July 21
- Cherry Creek Radio Media Night: Tuesday, July 26
- Jersey Off-The-Back presented by Colville Casinos: Thursday, July 28
- College Night, free entry for current student IDs: Monday, June 13
- Confluence Health Game Night: Friday, Aug. 5
- Hawaiian Night Presented by Sunny FM and Journey Travel: Saturday, Aug. 6