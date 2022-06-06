World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox's Brandham Ponce, right, is congratulated at home plate after hitting a grand slam home run in the second inning of the team's first win of the season against the Port Angeles Lefties Monday night, June 6, 2022. The Sox won their first home game 16-2. For more photos of the game see a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee AppleSox's Brandham Ponce, makes a diving catch in left field in to end the third inning against the Port Angeles Lefties Monday night, June 6, 2022. The Sox won their first home game 16-2.
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee put on a hitting display in its home-opener Monday night against the Port Angeles Lefties.
The AppleSox recorded 15 hits as a team, they exploded for eight runs in the second inning — highlighted by an opposite-field grand slam from Brandon Ponce — and cruised to a 16-2 win in their first game back at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.
The AppleSox (1-3) jumped on the Lefties in the first inning with an RBI sac-fly from Adam Fahsel before taking advantage of the Lefties’ Nathan Criswell, who struggled with his command after giving up the grand slam to Ponce. Criswell walked six batters and allowed all eight runs in the second — three of which came off pass balls that Criswell spiked into the dirt.
Up by seven runs, Wenatchee’s Kota Sato settled in on the mound and squashed any chance of a rally. Sato retired the final nine batters he faced and punched out six. Ryan Arredondo relieved him in the sixth and finished out the game, allowing just two hits while walking two. Port Angeles couldn’t muster anything offensively and only got one runner into scoring position after the third inning.
Wenatchee, meanwhile, scored at will. After the AppleSox eight-run barrage in the second, they scratched across one run in the fourth, another in the sixth, four in the seventh and one more in the eighth. Joichiro Oyama, Aiva Arquette, Xander Orejudos and Ponce all had multi-hit games and Ponce led the way offensively with five RBIs and finished a triple short of a cycle.
Oyama, who plays his college ball at UC Irvine, scored four runs and reached base in all six of his at-bats. Oyama has recorded two hits in all four of Wenatchee’s games this season.
Run production hasn’t been an issue for the AppleSox so far this season. In four games they’ve plated 42 runs. Even though the Sox have won just one of those games, that offensive outburst is a welcome sight for AppleSox fans.
Everyone loves home runs, extra-base hits and double-digits on the scoreboard.
The AppleSox will look to make it two-in-a-row Tuesday night in their second game against the Lefties. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
