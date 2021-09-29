World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee Valley College's Gino Miranda gets in the air to head the soccer ball back to his teammates during their game with Columbia Basin Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Wenatchee. WVC lost the match 4-2, ending their four game winning streak. Eliseo Romero and Chris Rivera scored the only two goals for WVC in the match. The Knights will look to bounce back on Saturday with a game against Blue Mountain. Kickoff is at noon.
World photo/Don Seabrook With the final score behind them, Wenatchee Valley College soccer players take a moment before heading to the sidelines in their loss to Columbia Basin Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee Valley College's Chris Rivera, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Sergio Bravo during their soccer game with Columbia Basin Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Wenatchee. WVC lost the match 4-2.
