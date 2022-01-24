On Monday morning, the British Columbia Hockey League made the announcement that the regular season would be extended by one week to allow for rescheduled games after numerous games were postponed earlier in the year.
The Wild had three games to be rescheduled and those dates are now set. They are:
March 23: Penticton Vees at Wenatchee Wild, 6 p.m.
March 25: Wenatchee at Trail Smoke Eaters, 7:05 p.m.
Mar. 26: Wenatchee at Cranbrook Bucks, 6 p.m.
The season was originally scheduled to conclude on March 20, but will now finish on March 27. In November, the BCHL was forced to postpone a number of games due to travel issues caused by significant flooding throughout the province. Earlier this month, additional games were postponed due to COVID-19.
With the extension of the regular season, the BCHL playoffs will now commence on April 1 and conclude in mid-May.
The Wild (11-12-5) are home for a three-game series with the Penticton Vees (22-6-2) this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Live radio coverage will be available on NewsRadio 560 KPQ with video available at bchltv.ca.
Arch Ecker is the director of media relations and play-by-play broadcaster for the Wenatchee Wild.
