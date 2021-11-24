This Thanksgiving weekend, the Wenatchee Wild return home to the Wolves Den for three games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (11-3-1, 3rd Place Interior Conference). Live video coverage will be available on bchltv.com with live radio coverage on 1340 The Hawk on Friday and NewsRadio 560 KPQ Saturday and Sunday.
Wenatchee (3-6-4, 8th place Interior Conf.) is led in scoring by Ean Somoza (3g, 9a), Cade Littler (5g, 6a), and Owen Bohn (7g, 3a). Goaltending duties are shared by Tyler Shea and Andy Vlaha. Salmon Arm is led by veteran Simon Tassy (16g, 8a).
The Wild are 6-5-0 all time at Town Toyota Center against Salmon Arm, and 13-9-2 overall. Friday will be the 25th meeting all time between the two clubs.
Friday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m., sponsored by Worx. Saturday is at 6 p.m. sponsored by Les Schwab, and Sunday faces off also at 6 p.m., sponsored by Wenatchee Clinic Pharmacy and Jimmy Johns. Friday and Saturday we welcome the Les Schwab Community Toy Drive, and Sunday we honor all Hockey Moms. Tickets available now!
The Wild return to the road the following weekend. Friday’s game at Merritt is uncertain at this time due to severe flooding in the area. Saturday the Wild are slated to meet the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Event Centre.
