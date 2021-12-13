Wild skate to 4-1 win in West Kelowna
The Wenatchee Wild (4-10-5) visited West Kelowna, BC to meet the Warriors (15-8-0) at Royal LePage Place on Sunday afternoon. It was the third meeting of the year between the clubs, with the Warriors winning both games in Wenatchee. Both teams were coming off Saturday night road wins, the Wild 7-1 winners at Merritt and the Warriors 4-3 in Vernon.
Wenatchee’s special teams continued their hot streak, with both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the first period as they built a 3-0 lead. The first goal was a highlight-reel goal, set up by Quinn Emerson who slung a slick pass to Mario Gasparini in the right circle. Gasparini dangled into the high slot and wired the shot home for a 1-0 Wild lead at 10:28. David Hejduk picked up the secondary assist. Landon Parker gave the Wild a huge boost with his unassisted shorthanded goal on a breakaway at 14:15. The Wenatchee power play cashed in on their lone opportunity of the period, with Brasen Boser driving home a one-timer blast from the right circle at 18:59, assisted by Garrett Szydlowski and Hunter Hastings. The Wild outshot West Kelowna 13-10 in the first period, going 3/3 on the penalty kill and 1/1 on the power play.
The Wild added to their lead at 3:06 of the second with another power-play tally, this time Garrett Szydlowski drifting to his right to snap home a juicy rebound, assists going to Brasen Boser and Cade Stibbe. West Kelowna finally broke through at 12:19 to make it a 4-1 game, and that’s where it stood at the end of the second period. The Wild had again outshot their opponent, 14-9.
In the final period, Wenatchee again held serve, outshooting West Kelowna 16-8. Neither side was able to hit the back of the net and the Wild won their second game in a row by a final score of 4-1. Tyler Shea denied 26 of 27 shots to cap off a stellar weekend with two road wins, stopped 50 of 52 shots (.962 save pct.) and posted a stingy 1.00 GAA on the trip.
Preparing for the bus ride home, Wild Head Coach Chris Clark commented, “Tonight was another night where everyone contributed. Our special teams were solid, and Tyler (Shea) stood tall in net. I’m really proud of how our guys executed.”
The Wild (5-10-5) return home to Town Toyota Center Dec 16-18 for a three-game slate with Merritt (1-17-1). Thursday the Wild will honor local youth organizations during “Night of Champions”, sponsored by Clearwater Casino. Friday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss game, sponsored by Fred Meyer and Office Depot. It’s also Daddy Daughter Night, and every daughter gets a free ticket when Dad buys one. Plus, it’s another Fathead Friday where oversized player headshots are proudly displayed by fans across the arena. One more thing: Santa will be there to spread cheer and help with a food drive. The weekend series ends on Saturday with Ugly Sweater Night sponsored by Dick’s Heating and Air. Fans will have a chance at part of a $500 cash prize! Our Giving Tree will be on the concourse all weekend to benefit people in our community who need a hand during the holidays. Live radio coverage will be available on NewsRadio 560 KPQ with video available at bchltv.ca
Wild cruise to 7-1 at Merritt
The Wenatchee Wild (3-10-5) returned to Merritt, BC to face the Centennials (1-16-1) at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday, where Merritt recorded their first win of the season eight days prior, a 4-3 overtime stunner over the Wild.
The Wild looked sharp in the opening period. Wenatchee took a 1-0 lead during a 5-minute major power play. The goal came at the 12:22 mark as Garrett Szydlowski danced through traffic to the right circle where he rifled a wrister high on the glove side, assisted by Brett Oberle and Owen Bohn. The Wild lead was doubled at 17:47 as Ean Somoza redirected a David Hejduk shot from the right point with Owen Bohn nabbing his second assist of the night. Wenatchee outshot the home team 17-7 in the first twenty minutes.
Wenatchee special teams showed up big in the second period. Landon Parker shoveled home the rebound of an Owen Bohn shot that came back off the end board on the power play at 4:13. Ean Somoza earned the secondary assist. The Wild penalty killers joined in to push the lead to 4-0 at 12:03. Owen Bohn drove up the left wing on a 2-on-1 shorthanded break and his shot rebounded to the right-wing side where Quinn Emerson snapped it home from a steep angle. The Ivey brothers combined for a quick strike about two minutes later. Jack Ivey pushed the offensive zone right-wing circle faceoff slightly forward and slid it to his twin brother Ben Ivey who promptly deposited the puck into the net for a 5-0 lead. Merritt broke through late in the period with an even-strength goal to make it a 5-1 game heading into the second intermission. Merritt did outshoot the Wild 13-11 in the middle frame.
The red-hot Wenatchee power play struck twice more in the third period. Four minutes in, some crisp power-play passing from Cade Stibbe and Garrett Szydlowski set up Brasen Boser for his first BCHL goal, one-timing a low pass across the top of the crease to the right side of the net. Late in the period, David Hejduk netted his first BCHL goal as well, a right-point shot assisted by Connor Overson and Cade Stibbe. Wenatchee held Merritt to just 5 shots on goal in the third period for a 40-25 advantage on the night. 24 saves for Tyler Shea earned him the win in net. Owen Bohn posted an assist on each of Wenatchee’s first four goals.
Following the win, Wild Head Coach Chris Clark said, “I’m proud of the guys for putting together a full sixty-minute effort. We had contributions from the entire lineup, including 7 different goal scorers. Obviously, our special teams played a big role tonight.” Clark, a former BCHL and NCAA Div I goalie himself, added, “Tyler (Shea) made some big saves when called upon as well.”