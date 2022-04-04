The Wenatchee Wild continued their first-round playoff series on Sunday night at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, BC and the Silverbacks posted a 6-2 win to go up 2 games to none in the best-of-seven series which now heads to Wenatchee for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Salmon Arm scored twice in the first period, and then two more in the first three minutes of the second period to race out to a 4-0 lead. Two seconds after a Silverback power play expired, Salmon Arm added a fifth goal. The brightest spot of the night was a two-goal outburst from Cade Stibbe, both of them coming unassisted just :06 seconds apart late in the second period. The first was a turnover that Stibbe deftly slipped home on the stick side, then on the ensuing faceoff, he took the puck on the same path and buried it in the same place to close the gap to 5-2.
Wenatchee outshot Salmon Arm in the final period13-6 but the only goal was an empty-netter for the final 6-2 margin. Andy Vlaha came on to relieve Tyler Shea midway through the second period.
"At the start of the second period that game got away from us. First and last minutes of periods are so important for setting the tempo. Give Salmon Arm credit as they made the most of their opportunities. They did their part in winning at home now we have to do the same starting Tuesday night at the TTC. We will regroup and be ready to go at home," sadi Wild Head Coach Chris Clark.
