The Wenatchee Wild hit the road this weekend for the final two road games ahead of the Christmas holiday break. On Saturday night the Wild return to Merritt (1-15-1, 9th Place Interior Conference) then Sunday afternoon make a visit to Royal LePage Place to face the West Kelowna Warriors (13-8-0, 3rd Place Interior Conference). Live video coverage will be available on bchltv.com with live radio coverage on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.
Wenatchee (3-10-5, 8th place Interior Conf.) is led in scoring by Ean Somoza (5g, 10a) who is out this weekend due to injury, Cade Littler (6g, 8a), and Owen Bohn (8g, 5a). Goaltending duties are shared by Tyler Shea and Andy Vlaha. Merritt is led in scoring by Jerzy Orchard (6g, 6a), while West Kelowna’s top scorer is Felix Trudeau (15g, 13a).
Merritt
The Centennials registered their first win of the season last Friday with a 4-3 overtime win against Wenatchee. Saturday will be the 24th meeting all-time, with the Wild holding a 12-8-3 edge. Wenatchee is 6-4-1 at home, and 6-4-2 on the road at Merritt’s Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. The teams will meet the following weekend in Wenatchee for a three-game set. The teams have squared off once in the postseason, with the Wild sweeping the Round 1 matchup en route to the Fred Page Cup championship in 2018.
West Kelowna
This is the third meeting of the year between the Warriors and the Wild. West Kelowna came to Wenatchee for the Wild’s Home Opening weekend, edging Wenatchee 5-4 in overtime, and 4-3 the following night. The Wild and Warriors have met in the postseason once, a thrilling seven game series in which the Wild triumphed in 2019.
Special Team/Power Play Penalty Kill
WEN 26.3% 6th WKW 77.5% 8th
WKW 19.5% 13th WEN 75.9% 12th
MER 10.6% 18th MER 68.2% 18th
Saturday’s game in Merritt starts at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon’s faceoff in West Kelowna is at 2:30 p.m. Again, live video coverage will be available on bchltv.com with live radio coverage on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.
Wenatchee next returns home Dec. 16-18 for a three-game set with Merritt. Tickets available now, and ask about group discounts. Call 888-7825 or visit WenatcheeWildHockey.com
