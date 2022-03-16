The Wenatchee Wild return this week for a three-game series with the Trail Smoke Eaters at Town Toyota Center beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. with “Pucks and Paws Night” sponsored by Peoples Bank. Friday at 7:05 p.m. we will “Blue Out” the arena with St. Hat Tricks Day presented by Weinstein Beverage with lots of fun giveaways. Then Saturday at 6 p.m., it’s the annual “FANtastic FANale” with prizes galore, and it’s Bobblehead Night with AG Supply / Ace Hardware as the first 1,000 fans take home a collectible bobblehead featuring our beloved mascot, Walt the Wolf. Vaccine card mandates AND MASK MANDATES are no longer required for the remainder of the Wild season.
Wenatchee (19-24-5, 7th place Interior Conf.) is led in scoring by Ean Somoza (13g, 34a) followed by Cade Littler (18g, 22a) and Quinn Emerson (11g, 22a). Goaltender Tyler Shea (15-15-3, 3.00 GAA, .902 save pct.) gets the majority of the work, with support from Andy Vlaha.
TRAIL: The Smoke Eaters (19-25-4, 8th Place, Interior Conf.) play Wenatchee in four of the season’s final six games. Players to watch for Trail include Brady Hunter (21g, 35a) and Zach MIchaelis (26g, 21a). Goalie Evan Fradette has a record of 16-18-3 with a 3.63 GAA and .904 sv pct. The Smoke Eaters are 3-6-1 in their last ten. Trail is one point behind Wenatchee in the conference, with four head-to-head games remaining.
The following week, Wenatchee plays their final home game of the season against the Penticton Vees on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. before closing out the regular season on the road at Trail and Cranbrook. Vaccine card mandates and mask mandates are no longer required for the remainder of the Wild season. For all games, live video coverage will be available on bchltv.com with live radio coverage on NewsRadio 560 KPQ. Arch Ecker provides the play-by-play.
Tickets are available now for all four remaining regular season home games at Town Toyota Center. Ask about group discounts! Call 888-7825 or visit WenatcheeWildHockey.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone