The Wenatchee Wild will see a steady stream of games against the Vernon Vipers this week, beginning in Vernon on Tuesday (7p) and then twice more, Thu. Feb. 17 (6p) and Fri. Feb. 18 (7:05p) at home.
Thursday’s home game features a “Battle of the Bands”, sponsored by Health Alliance. High school pep bands from Quincy and Ephrata will perform throughout the night. Friday’s game is “Military Appreciation Night” sponsored by Guild Mortgage.
Wenatchee (14-17-5) is led in scoring by Ean Somoza (9g, 26a) followed by Cade Littler (13g, 16a) and Owen Bohn (12g, 11a). Goaltender Tyler Shea (12-9-3, 2.88 GAA, .905 save pct.) has emerged as the number one goalie with support from Andy Vlaha.
The Vipers (17-15-7) and Wild have played twice this season, with Wenatchee sweeping both games in Vernon in November. Players to watch for the Vipers include Luke Buss (12g, 15a) and Reagan Milburn (11g, 15a). Goalie Roan Clarke has a record of 12-11-5 with a 2.80 GAA and .913 sv pct. The Vipers have been red hot of late, going 8-1-1 in their last ten games.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Power Play Penalty Kill
WEN 27.0% 3rd WEN 81.5% 5th
VER 19.5% 12th VER 78.8% 11th
The following week, Wenatchee travels to Cranbrook for a pair of games Friday and Saturday, and one in Trail on Sunday afternoon. For all games, live video coverage will be available on bchltv.com with live radio coverage on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.
