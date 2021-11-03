This weekend, the Wenatchee Wild close out their eight-game season opening road trip at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, BC as they face the Vernon Vipers on Friday and Saturday nights. Game times will both be 7:30 pm with live coverage available on bchltv.com and NewsRadio 560 KPQ.
Wenatchee (0-3-3) is led in scoring by Cade Littler (4 pts), Landon Parker (4 pts), and captain Quinn Emerson (3 pts). Goaltending duties are shared by Tyler Shea and Andy Vlaha. Vernon is led by Cameron MacDonald (10 pts).
The Wild have forced 3 of their 6 games into overtime but have been unable to pick up the extra session tally. The Vipers have dropped their last three on an Island road swing after a solid 2-win showing at the BCHL Showcase.
The Wild hold a 13-8-3 edge all time in the regular season over Vernon, and are 5-6-0 in the Vipers building.
Wenatchee at long last returns home to the Wolves Den next week against the West Kelowna Warriors.
The Home Opener is slated for Thursday November 11th. Puck Drop is at 6:00 pm sponsored by Town Toyota. It’s Veterans Day, and all Military receive a free ticket with military ID or DD214, with group rate extended to family and friends.
The series wraps on Friday November 12th vs. West Kelowna. Puck Drop will be at 7:05 p.m., sponsored by Ag Supply. It’s Retro Hockey Night and the Wild will be wearing special retro jerseys. And it’s the always anticipated Cowbell Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the door.
Get your tickets today! Call 509-888-7825 for details! GO WILD!!
