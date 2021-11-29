The Wenatchee Wild hit the ice Sunday night to wrap up their three-game homestand with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
For the first time in the series, Wenatchee drew first blood. The goal was scored on a backhand off a rebound, lifted home by Owen Bohn, assists credited to Garrett Szydlowski and Ean Somoza at 9:20. The Silverbacks were able to pull even at 15:41 on a slick five-hole deke after the puck popped loose from the right-wing corner. Shots favored the Wild 13-9 after 20 minutes of play.
Salmon Arm erupted for three goals in the middle frame while outshooting Wenatchee 17-7. The first was a wrister from the high slot that took advantage of a screen in front at the 3:15 mark. At 6:24 the ‘Backs scored on a top-shelf snipe from the lower right-wing circle, prompting the Wild to bring in Tyler Shea to relieve Andy Vlaha. Late in the period, at 18:47 Shea sprawled out to cover a rebound but it was poked away and tucked home on a wraparound for a 4-1 edge.
The Wild got a spark in the third period when Jakob Karpa wired a shot home from the right point to make it 4-2, with Cade Littler and Cade Stibbe collecting assists at 5:06. Salmon Arm regained their three goal cushion two minutes later, then added a sixth goal on a power play at 13:08 for the final 6-2 score. Wenatchee did outshoot Salmon Arm 18-13 in the final period but the Silverbacks claimed the win and a weekend sweep.
After the game, Wild Head Coach Chris Clark commented, “We had a good start to the game. Had a couple of bad bounces and we weren’t able to recover. Proud that our group battled to the final horn. Need to regroup and put this weekend behind us.”
The Wild (3-9-4) hit the road next weekend. The schedule calls for a Friday game at Merritt but area flooding has that game in limbo at press time. Saturday, Wenatchee returns to Penticton, where they opened the season in October with a 3-2 overtime loss. Watch our social media channels for weekend schedule updates.
Wild edged 3-2 by Salmon Arm
The Wenatchee Wild were back on home ice Saturday night to continue their three-game homestand with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
The first period was a scoreless one, with Wenatchee having the lone power play chance of the frame. The Wild outshot Salmon Arm 9-6 and each side saw a decent scoring chance or two thwarted by the opposing goalie. Salmon Arm grabbed a 1-0 lead on a power play goal at 9:48, and went up 2-0 at 12:42 as they knocked home a third shot opportunity on the doorstep. Ean Somoza got Wenatchee on the board with is best described as a goal scorer’s goal. On the power play, he took a pass from Mario Gasparini at the point, walked down the left circle, cut to the middle and wired a shot past the Salmon Arm netminder at 19:07 to cut the Wild deficit in half. Wenatchee outshot the Silverbacks 13-10.
The Wild ramped up the pressure in the final period, and it paid off with a game-tying goal on a backhand swat by Cade Stibbe at 10:08, assisted by Mario Gasparini and Hunter Hastings. The 2-2 score only lasted 35 seconds before Salmon Arm regained the lead and made it stick for a 3-2 win over the Wild. Wenatchee outshot the Silverbacks 16-9 in the third, and 38-25 overall. Andy Vlaha turned in 22 saves in the loss.
In postgame comments, Head Coach Chris Clark said, “We had a much better effort tonight but unfortunately did not get the result we probably deserved. The good news is we get another chance at it tomorrow and need to find a way to get two points.”
Wild blanked at home by Salmon Arm
The Wenatchee Wild returned home to the Wolves Den Friday night to begin a three-game homestand against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The ‘Backs won the lone prior meeting of the season in Salmon Arm.
The first period saw the Wild with a spirited effort from the outset, but the lone penalty of the period put Salmon Arm on the power play and they cashed in, knocking home a rebound for a 1-0 lead at 11:25. Salmon Arm held 10-8 shots on goal advantage through 20 minutes.
Wenatchee outshot the Silverbacks in the middle stanza 15-10, but Salmon Arm’s goalie kept the Wild at bay. Meanwhile, the ‘Backs took a 2-0 lead at 5:45 on a low wrister from the left circle, and grew their advantage to 3-0 with a crease area rebound at 18:45. That would be the score at the second intermission.
Salmon Arm added a final tally in the final period, punching home a netfront rebound for the final 4-0 margin. The Silverbacks dominated the final period, outshooting Wenatchee 12-3. The red-hot Wild power play was held 0/3 on the night. Goalie Tyler Shea stopped 28 of 32 shots.
Following the game, Head Coach Chris Clark said, “I thought we had another good start to the game. We let it get away from us a little bit in the second because we started turning pucks over which plays into Salmon Arm’s strengths. All good learning lessons as we work to get better each week.”