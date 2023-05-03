WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team hosted the Yakima Valley College Yaks for a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. The Yaks had won three of their last four games — all against Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) — while WVC recently split a doubleheader with Big Bend Community College (Moses Lake) over the weekend.

WVC (9-13, 19-25) sat two places lower than the Yaks (10-12, 16-28) in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference, that was until the Knights swept the Yaks 3-2 in each game of the doubleheader to climb the standings by one place.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

