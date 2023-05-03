WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College baseball team hosted the Yakima Valley College Yaks for a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. The Yaks had won three of their last four games — all against Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon) — while WVC recently split a doubleheader with Big Bend Community College (Moses Lake) over the weekend.
WVC (9-13, 19-25) sat two places lower than the Yaks (10-12, 16-28) in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference, that was until the Knights swept the Yaks 3-2 in each game of the doubleheader to climb the standings by one place.
WVC led the opener after scoring two of their three runs within the first inning. They scored the third in the second inning to lead 3-1. After that, they held each other in scoreless-check over the next six innings until the Yaks scored their last run in the eighth inning.
WVC scored three runs off of five hits and showed their defensive persistence by holding the Yaks to only two runs off of seven hits.
River Smith led the Knights with two hits and an RBI. Ethan Gardner added another RBI and went 1-for-4. Spencer Juul and Alex Black each finished with a hit.
Jack Kovanen pitched six innings for WVC and gave up five hits and one run but finished with four strikeouts. Cody Snow pitched two innings and gave up two hits, a run and a walk, but finished with two strikeouts.
Game 2 looked as though it might reverse that initial outcome. The Yaks lead 2-1 after the first inning and another scoreless stalemate plagued the next six innings before WVC dropped their last two runs in the eighth inning after Juul cracked a triple on a shortstop error to gain the lead.
Juul led with two RBIs and a triple and went 2-for-3. Smith added another RBI, Gardner went 2-for-3 and Ryan Dauphinee and Greb each got a hit.
Cade Christopherson pitched two innings for WVC and gave up three hits, two runs, and four walks but finished with two strikeouts. Kade Kuske pitched the next four innings and gave up a hit, two walks, and finished with four strikeouts. James Joss closed the last two innings and gave up only one hit with five strikeouts.
WVC plays at Yakima Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.
