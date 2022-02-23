WENATCHEE — A depleted Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team outlasted the Big Bend Vikings 74-62 on Wednesday night. With only one Knight on the bench and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference behind Walla Walla and Spokane, Wenatchee needs every win to make it to the playoffs.
“They’ve had six girls most of the season,” said WVC men’s assistant coach Ian Russell, who is filling in temporarily as the women’s head coach. “They play hard every possession, even when they’re tired and things aren’t going right. They’re a good group to coach.”
Photo gallery: A win for WVC women
Despite only suiting six players, the Wenatchee Valley College Women's basketball team improved to a 15-8 season record (three losses coming from Covid forfeit) with a win over Big Bend Wednesday night, Feb. 23, 2022, by a score of 74-62. They remain in third place in their conference.
Early on, WVC was forcing tough shots, getting looks at the basket in the paint, but had trouble finishing. The Vikings pressed in an attempt to wear the short-handed Knights out.
“The press got us off guard at the start. We prepared for it; they like to trap at the sideline but we figured it out and just kept pushing up the middle,” Russell said.
Slowly, Big Bend would get a few points in the paint, or off a cut, or by second chance put-backs. But nearly just as often, Wenatchee forced the Vikings to heave from behind the arc with little luck. They didn’t need it. They held the lead throughout the first quarter.
WVC quickly adjusted to the full-court press, sometimes scoring off of it. The Knights would get points from elsewhere too — the odd three from Maddie Godwin, a drive from Loy Waid or Monica Miller. The home-team Knights trailed by four after the first quarter.
The Knights went to work in the second quarter. Just minutes in, after a steal and assist from Alyssa Barnufsky to Godwin, and a drive from Katie Fleming, Wenatchee had the lead for the first time 21-20.
Big Bend took it back on the next possession, but when Ruby Murdoch stole the ball and went coast-to-coast they snatched it back and held on for the rest of the game 24-23.
Wenatchee finished out the half strong to inflate their lead 34-28, and through most of the third quarter they just stepped on the gas. They went on a massive 15-0 run in the first six minutes fueled by steals and buckets from everyone that amassed a 49-28 lead.
But with three minutes left, Big Bend’s Ambra Hacker broke the lid off the basket, and once the seal was split the Viking’s put together their own impressive run that brought them back within 15 at the end of the third quarter.
“I knew Big Bend had a couple good shooters and they liked to drive off the dribble,” Russell said. “After we got a feel for them we were able to make some adjustments and were able to pull away in the second and third quarters.”
The last quarter was a battle. Big Bend was energized but Wenatchee was consistent and held them off for their fourth straight win, 74-62.
Waid led the Knights with 21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Godwin followed closely with 19 points, two blocks and four steals. Fleming finished with 14 points, seven assists and two steals.
For Big Bend, Ambra Hacker finished with 22 points, and seven rebounds. Kassidy Alder followed with 13 points and five assists.
Wenatchee hosts Treasure Valley this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Clunky game still gives Wenatchee men their 12th straight victory
WENATCHEE — Not every team brings the best out of you. And in the Northwest Athletic Conference, even if you sit at the top of the standings, the teams at the bottom are more than ready to knock you down.
The WVC men’s basketball team got a taste of that Wednesday night when they won a squeaker over the Big Bend Vikings, 96-91. It wasn’t enough to upset the Knights' impressive undefeated conference run, now sitting at 12 wins in a row, but it was much more a game more often than you’d think against the Big Bend team near the bottom of the conference.
“We came out flat after having a big win over North Idaho,” WVC head coach Jeremy Harden said. “We didn’t play up to our expectations tonight.”
Wenatchee started with a bang when Nian Allen assisted on an alley-oop dunk by Isaac Jones. Unfazed, Big Bend responded with a three-pointer then a mid-range jumper to take the lead. They battled back and forth until the Vikings stretched the lead with a 7-0 run not even five minutes into the game 16-7.
“We have to respect all our opponents. It was evident we weren’t as engaged as we needed to be,” Harden said.
Despite Jones picking up an early second foul to head to the bench, WVC responded. Bryson Faison hit a three. And Anthony Roy hit a pair of free-throws, and another three, then pocketed a steal. And when Isaac Brown hit a jumper, the Knights were back within two points with 12 minutes left.
WVC tied it at 21-21, including a nifty Faison full-court pass to Allen to finish with dunk. The Knights then went on a 16-6 run by causing turnovers, hitting shots and getting to the free-throw line. They led at 46-39 at the half.
“We got several guys that can step up,” Harden said. “We didn’t guard well tonight but we were fortunate to take advantage of some mismatches and score.”
WVC continued to push in the second half, but couldn't shake Big Bend.
The Knights built their biggest lead with seven minutes left, 81-63. The Vikings dissolved it to four in just five minutes with a 20-8 run. WVC held them off with a couple buckets from Jones and clutch free throws from Roy.
“We’ll have to look at the film and figure out our adjustments,” Harden said.
For Wenatchee, Roy led with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jones followed with 26 points, and Allen finished with 17 points and eight assists.
For Big Bend, Miller led with 23 points, Young added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Canepari finished with 18 points.
Wenatchee hosts Treasure Valley this Saturday at 4 p.m.