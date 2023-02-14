230214-sportslocal-wvcbball 01.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College's Donato Joseph gets tangled with a North Idaho College player in their basketball game Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023. Going against the team with the best record in the Northwest Athletic Conference, WVC was soundly beaten 89-71. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Every game against your undefeated conference leader will be tough. Wenatchee Valley basketball felt that Monday night when North Idaho outshot the Knights from almost everywhere on the court 89-71.

Idaho shot better from the field by nearly 10%, with an equal number of shots between the two teams. They also hit more from deep at a higher percentage.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com