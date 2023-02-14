Wenatchee Valley College's Donato Joseph gets tangled with a North Idaho College player in their basketball game Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023. Going against the team with the best record in the Northwest Athletic Conference, WVC was soundly beaten 89-71. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — Every game against your undefeated conference leader will be tough. Wenatchee Valley basketball felt that Monday night when North Idaho outshot the Knights from almost everywhere on the court 89-71.
Idaho shot better from the field by nearly 10%, with an equal number of shots between the two teams. They also hit more from deep at a higher percentage.
One of the biggest cruxes of the game, however, was rebounding. Idaho outrebounded Wenatchee 51-26 and converted those into transition points or through second-chance opportunities.
Wenatchee got a boost from their defense. They forced more turnovers and converted those into buckets at a higher rate.
Ayoni Benavidez led Wenatchee with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Nico Castaneda followed with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
For North Idaho, Taden King led with 14 points and six rebounds. Julius Mims finished with 13 points and two steals.
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-8. North Idaho remains undefeated at 12-0.
Wenatchee travels to Walla Walla Wednesday. Tipoffs are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
