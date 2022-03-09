WENATCHEE — It was a special night for the WVC Knights on Wednesday.
For just the fourth time in program history, the Knights cut down the nets at Smith Gymnasium after winning the Eastern Conference regular-season title.
But by no means was it a cakewalk. The Knights fought tooth and nail with the Columbia Basin Hawks — who Wenatchee blew out 114-58 in February — and barely eked out an 82-81 win.
Garrett Streufert converted on a contested layup to give Columbia Basin an 81-80 lead with three seconds left in the game. Without no timeouts remaining, Wenatchee’s Anthony Roy drove down the court and was fouled on a 3-point attempt, sending him to the line with a chance to win.
Roy missed his first foul shot but buried the next two to give the Knights a one-point lead with .7 seconds left in the game. The Hawks were unable to get the ball inbounds on the final play so Wenatchee survived.
“Down the stretch, we just came together and found a way to get it done,” head coach Jeremy Harden said after cutting down the last piece of nylon. “We didn’t have our best offensive performance and we turned the ball over late but we got it done, that’s all that matters.”
Nian Allen finished with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting but it was a two-man show for the Knights down the stretch. Between Roy and NWAC leading scorer, Isaac Jones, who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Both scored 15 points apiece in the second half and combined to shoot 9-for-11 from the line.
In comparison, the Hawks made just five of their 11 foul shots in the second half, including two that were off a technical foul.
But aside from that, Columbia Basin played well enough to win. The Hawks doubled Jones throughout the game and employed a full-court trap defense for most of the game, which gave the Knights some trouble.
Columbia Basin took an early lead and then hung on after WVC made its push midway through the first half with Jones and Roy stirring the drink. The Hawks didn’t allow the Knights to just build up momentum and put them away early as they did in February. Instead, Columbia Basin kept grinding and eventually battled back into a one-possession game.
The game remained that way for pretty much the rest of the way.
One side would catch some momentum and take a two or four-point lead only for the pendulum to swing the other way — which made for an exhilarating game.
With a minute left in the contest, Roy, who scored a team-high 32 points, drained a 3-pointer to give the Knights a 3-point lead. And after Allen grabbed a defensive rebound on the next possession, it felt like the game was over. But Roy missed a contested layup and then Jones missed the first of a one-and-one, which opened the door for the Hawks to retake the lead in the closing seconds.
The Columbia Basin sidelines protested vehemently after Roy was initially awarded the foul shots. But the refs ultimately reviewed the play and upheld the call. With Roy an 81% free throw shooter, there was never a doubt.
“Between (Roy and Jones) we have two guys that score the ball and they can be ball-dominant sometimes,” Harden said. “But we move it around when we can and if it’s in crunch time and the ball is in either of their hands, I like our chances.”
Indeed.
The Knights will have the night and probably Friday to celebrate their league title. But come Saturday, it’s time to focus on the NWAC. The brackets won’t come out until this weekend, but the Knights know they’ll be playing at some point next Thursday in the Sweet 16.
With two of the three leading scorers in the NWAC, the Knights are a definite title-contender.