WENATCHEE — The Knights faced yet another tough opponent Wednesday night. The team hosted the Yakima Valley Yaks men’s basketball team, a team eager, able, and ready to disrupt the Knight’s six-game, undefeated, conference win-streak.
Wenatchee is a team that, on average, scores more points, with more assists, and rebounds than the Yaks. But field-goal and three-point percentages are neck-and-neck. By the end of the night you could have said either team would win, and you would have been right multiple times.
The first half began as a tight exchange of points, the lead changed hands four times in the first eight minutes, and forced turnovers off steals. There were four-of-five steals for Wenatchee in the first five minutes.
“It was a battle back and forth,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Harden said. “Their size gave us some problems early on, but we figured it out.”
But that changed for Wenatchee when Anthony Roy and Jaylen Scott began a run that first gave the Knights the lead that they then stretched to seven after hitting threes, long jumpers, or finishing a drive at the rim. With seven minutes left, Wenatchee was leading 24-17.
Each team did a decent job of containing the paint, forcing the other to shoot more than they’d like. But when foul trouble put Wenatchee’s big man Isaac Jones on the bench, the Yaks began chipping away at the lead.
“That was the first time Jones was in foul trouble all season,” Harden said. “Our guys did a good job of playing without the size. We have enough guards that can shoot from the perimeter to keep everything spaced. Proud of the guys for battling.”
The Yaks created through on-ball, and off-ball screens, cutting back-door, and driving and pulling up for short jumpers. After a couple minutes, they were within two 27-25.
The Knights brought Jones back in briefly but he quickly picked up a third foul. Wenatchee held off the Yaks till halftime, leading 38-36.
The second half began like the first. Quick lead changes energized by Alexander Delgado who stole the ball and went coast-to-coast, and on the next play pulled down a rebound for a put-back to tie the game just three minutes in 51-51.
The Yaks went on a 10-3 run to earn their biggest lead halfway through 63-55.
“If you’re one second late on their screens or a step behind they can really expose you,” Harden said. “I challenged my guys to match them step for step, and we turned it around.”
Wenatchee had an awakening. With Jones back in, it spread the Yaks defensive pressure, and the Knights fired from everywhere with nearly everyone. It began when Roy stole the ball and dished it to Jones for a dunk in transition.
The Yaks Christian Murphy responded with a baseline dunk of his own, but Roy paid it no mind when he sank a three to be within four 65-61.
The Yaks fouled early and often and before long they put Wenatchee in bonus, allowing the game to slow down and the Knights to inch closer from the free-throw line.
After four minutes, and a 15-6 run, Wenatchee had the lead 70-69. They weren’t done, however. After back-to-back steals and assists from Roy then Nian Allen, a three from Isaac Brown, another from Roy, and the final dunk-dagger from Jones to cap a 17-6 run and seal their seventh straight win 87-75.
“I think some of our best is yet to come,” Harden said.
Roy and Scott were crucial for Wenatchee the whole night. Roy ended with 29 points, eight assists, and three steals. Scott had 25 points, five assists, and three steals. Jones finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.
For Yakima, Bright Kari had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Murphy had 13 points, and Delgado 11.
Wenatchee’s conference record is 7-0, and overall record is 8-12. Yakima’s conference record is 5-4, and overall record is 13-6.
Wenatchee hosts Spokane this Saturday at 4 p.m.