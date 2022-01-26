WENATCHEE — Wednesday night, the top two teams of the NWAC Men’s Eastern Conference met for the first time this season. The Wenatchee Valley Knights hosted the North Idaho Cardinals. Both teams undefeated in conference at 3-0.
This had the makings of a solid matchup, and it didn’t disappoint.
From the tip, no moments were wasted. Both teams transitioned quickly out of defensive rebounds, turnovers, or made buckets. When the Knights were able to set up offensively the Cardinals 2-3 zone defense was waiting. A clear attempt to suffocate Isaac Jones (who dropped 61 points last week), but despite their best efforts, Wenatchee got out to an early, but small lead.
A lead that the Cardinals would tie at 10-10 just four minutes into the game. But a three from Anthony Roy and Jaylen Scott launched a 18-7 run for the Knights that peaked with another three from Sam Wenkheimer to give them their largest lead of the game 28-15.
“We shared the ball. We had five guys score double digits,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Harden said.
Wenatchee was getting stops on defense and were a threat from behind the arc or in the paint, getting buckets from everywhere. North Idaho is an elite team in this league. They could only let it go so far before they responded.
The Knights started to slip. Defensive stops were now mowed down by plays off the dribble, drives that wouldn’t always find help-defense, but would often find the basket. Second chance points were becoming all too common.
The Cardinal defense forced turnovers, or tough shots, and secured the rebound.
This began a 12-3 Cardinal run that brought them to within four with nine minutes left in the half 31-27. With two minutes left, the Cardinals were within two 39-37.
Wenatchee seized back the momentum with a three from Scott, and a rebound-dunk from Jones 41-37. They would lead at half 45-43.
“We changed our defensive coverage,” Harden said. “We started switching everything so they couldn’t tilt downhill on us.”
Wenatchee came out hot in the second half. They pushed a two-point lead to nine within the first few minutes. But it was short lived. The Cardinals turned the tables and reflected that exponentially.
Over eight minutes North Idaho went on a 21-8 run. Their points came in transition, off the drive, from mid-range, and occasionally from deep, from four different players. When they finished they had the lead for the first time with nine minutes left 67-53.
After a Wenatchee technical foul, and some points off the drive, the Cardinals had their largest lead with five minutes left 75-68.
“Credit to my guys for not checking out of the game. They stayed in the fight. We got hit in the mouth but we fought back,” Harden said.
Sadly for North Idaho, Wenatchee was clutch in the final three minutes. Looking at their biggest deficit after holding the lead for most of the game, Wenatchee went to work. Their offense picked up again from all over the court, and the deficit fell. After Roy hit a long three, Wenatchee led with two minutes left 79-77.
Wenatchee built a seven point lead with 42 seconds left. After sinking key free-throws and defensive stops Wenatchee beat North Idaho 87-82 for the first time since Harden became Head Coach.
“It was a great game,” Harden said. “I give North Idaho credit. They battled us for forty minutes. They got us down, but we were able to come back. First time I’ve beaten them. It may have been six or seven years since WVC has beaten them. I’m super excited for the guys.”
Wenatchee’s overall record improves to 7-10, and 4-0 in conference.
North Idaho’s overall record falls to 9-6, and 3-1 in conference.
Wenatchee plays Treasure Valley in Ontario, Oregon this Saturday at 1 p.m.