WENATCHEE — Tuesday afternoon, only a few games into the preseason, the Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) men’s soccer team hosted the Everett Community College (EvCC) Trojans.
The Trojans (6-0-1) had been on a tear before they faced WVC (4-2), having tied one game and won five. Two of those wins were at the NWACC Friendlies where they beat two consecutive teams with seven-goal shutouts.
The Knights lost 3-1 to the Trojans late in the game amidst a thick haze of wildfire smoke and gusting winds. Despite the loss it was yet another example of why they are likely to do well this season.
“It was a pretty even game,” said interim head coach Lenin Guzman. “The first half, both sides were battling trying to create momentum. Everett did a good job building up but we got shots on goal.”
It resulted in a stalemate. The Knights disrupted the Trojans’ connective flow through the midfield, forcing them to rely on quick transitions after turnovers that sent deep through balls downfield or up the sideline for their forwards to chase down.
If WVC didn’t break up the pass, the Trojans would cross the ball in front of the goal and a Knight would clear it.
Wenatchee had marginally less time with the ball, but when they did, they showed more patience with precise ball movement and give-and-goes while sprinting into open space. They collectively built a unit that progressed downfield.
“That’s something we’ve worked on heavily — building up offensively through those repetitions,” Guzman said.
Both defenses would collapse on any attack near the bubble of the goalbox. It meant shooters were quick on the trigger and when they had a rare chance, the ball went wide or high or was easily snapped up by a goalkeeper. The Knight’s defenders, especially, had the unique skill of attracting the ball on any Trojan attempt, ricocheting shot choices away from the goal.
Wenatchee’s own transitions quickened before the half and it produced more opportunities. One chance, from Eastmont alum Christian Maldonado, nearly gave WVC an early lead before the shot pinged off the crossbar. Both sides went into halftime empty-handed.
WVC didn’t have to wait long for their patience and methodical progression to pay off. Just two minutes into the second half, Maldonado, who had a free lane up the right sideline, pulled back. It gave his teammates just enough time to fill the open space in front of the Trojan goal.
He slotted a pass to Kevin Castillo who set up Oscar Chazalet to bury the first goal of the game in the net and take the lead. The headwind made no difference.
“We had a talk at half about our strengths,” Guzman said. “Building up and playing our possession wide. We got a shot in. It built high spirits but then we followed with little mistakes.”
EvCC reacted by peppering the goal and defense with more chances but WVC’s keeper, Miguel Oliveira, had been active and aggressive all afternoon, coming up with clutch, reactionary saves — six in total — to help maintain the Knights’ clean sheet.
They held onto the lead for about 10 minutes. The Trojans were rocked on their heels, but slowly, they gained composure and reestablished their attack. Reid Schaeffer sunk the equalizer in the 58th minute — a low skipping shot from the right through traffic.
Passion and emotion swelled as the draw drug on. As a result, WVC’s fouls and penalties climbed, giving the Trojans a few extra opportunities in setpieces that were too close for home. By the final whistle, WVC had eight fouls and four yellow cards while EvCC had six fouls and one yellow card.
Even without the penalties, the Trojans beat WVC on corner kick opportunities 7-2.
Wenatchee continued their quick counters that burst out of the backfield as both sides battled the soft and slippery grass that came up in clumps under their cleats.
Eventually, in the 85th minute, the tie broke as Cristiano Whitaker cracked the game-winning goal for EvCC from outside the box.
“We lost the ball in the wrong spot,” Guzman said. “It happened so quickly.”
The 2-1 deficit didn’t slow down WVC. Their successive threats on goal forced the Trojans to adopt a defensive posture, plugging up the goal zone with more bodies as they sought to protect their fragile lead with only minutes left.
It worked.
“That’s the standard at this level,” Guzman remembered telling the team after the game. “The team with less mistakes capitalizes and takes the win.”
EvCC put up 21 shots and WVC finished with six.
“As tough a loss as it was, we have stuff to work on and things to change,” Guzman said.
The WVC men play at Columbia Basin College (Pasco) on Sept. 9 at 2:15 p.m.