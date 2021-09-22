World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee Valley College's Gino Miranda hits the ground under North Idaho College's Braden Bennett minutes before Miranda scored the only goal of their soccer game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at WVC's home field.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee Valley College's Carlos Viramontes gets above North Idaho's Breyden Lane for a header in their soccer game Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at WVC. Wenatchee won the contest 1-0.
WENATCHEE — WVC knew Wednesday’s matchup with North Idaho was going to be a tough, physical game. It always is.
But head coach Kyle Vierck had his Knights (4-3-2) mounted and ready.
WVC’s Gino Miranda gave Wenatchee a 1-nil lead in the 41st minute and that was all that was needed. The Knights did a great job of marking defensively and kept the Cardinals off the board for the final 49 minutes to pull out their third straight win and second clean sheet of the season.
“We were excited for the challenge coming in and had to match their physicality,” Vierck said after the win. “But we got that goal late in the first half and then pressured them the entire second half. I was proud of the guys’ effort defensively.”
Now that the Knights are midway through the season, Vierck said the team is starting to figure things out.
“I think we understand who our roster is, where we’re flawed and where we’re strong,” he said. “So we know our group. We’ve worked really hard to defend against the counter because that is where we’ve given up most of our goals and there has been some really good progress in that regard. Every game has been winnable or losable so I’m pleased that we’ve now won three in-a-row.”
The Knights will get a chance to add to their streak Saturday on the road against Treasure Valley. WVC’s next home game is Wednesday, Sept. 29, against Columbia Basin. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
“Columbia Basin is the reigning East Champion and they are always good,” Vierck said. “So we’ll have a good test next Wednesday.”
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.