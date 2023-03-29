230330-sportslocal-wvcbaseball 01.jpg

Wenatchee Valley College's Ryan Dauphinee rounds third to a celebration of his team's bench and his head coach Aaron Vaughn after hitting a home run, the first score of the game against Walla Walla Wednesday. They won the game 8-5. It was the first game of a double header. For more photos of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

 Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — A Wednesday afternoon doubleheader between Wenatchee Valley College and Walla Walla baseball began the regular season for the NWAC eastern conference. The result was a split opener.

Wenatchee won the first game 8-5 and Walla Walla won the last 7-2.



