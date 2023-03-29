Wenatchee Valley College's Ryan Dauphinee rounds third to a celebration of his team's bench and his head coach Aaron Vaughn after hitting a home run, the first score of the game against Walla Walla Wednesday. They won the game 8-5. It was the first game of a double header. For more photos of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — A Wednesday afternoon doubleheader between Wenatchee Valley College and Walla Walla baseball began the regular season for the NWAC eastern conference. The result was a split opener.
Wenatchee won the first game 8-5 and Walla Walla won the last 7-2.
Ryan Dauphinee struck early for Wenatchee when he clocked a homer in the bottom of the first inning 1-0. The Warriors found their equalizer in the third inning but the Knights responded with six runs over the next two innings and one in the seventh.
Justin Birch led Wenatchee with three RBIs and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Ethan Gardner followed with two RBIs, and a triple, and was 1-for-5 at the plate. He also had a stolen base in each game. Tyler Schuyleman was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Cade Christopherson pitched four innings and gave up four hits, one walk, and finished with four strikeouts.
The second game was scoreless through the first three innings but after the fifth, Wenatchee had a narrow 2-1 lead. Walla Walla then unleashed a wave of six runs over the last four innings.
Schuyleman led with one RBI and was 1-for-4 at the plate. Birch was 2-for-4 at the plate and finished with two doubles.
Isaiah Mayfield-Prieto pitched five innings and gave up six hits and two walks but finished with 10 strikeouts.
Wenatchee is now 1-1 in the conference and 11-13 overall. Walla Walla has the same conference record while being 7-7 overall.
The Knights will have another chance Saturday when they travel to Walla Walla for another doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
