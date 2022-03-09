WENATCHEE — There’s one way to end your regular season, and then there’s the way the Wenatchee Valley College women's basketball team did. One that gives you your eighth win — by a 24-point margin — and catapults you into the postseason Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in a prime position.
WVC celebrated sophomore appreciation night with a 79-55 pasting of the visiting Columbia Basin Hawks.
Despite only having one substitute on the bench since Christmas, WVC unfurled a game-long full-court-press that paid dividends. By the end of the night, the Knights had forced 17 turnovers (to Wenatchee’s six) and converted those efficiently into 19 points. The Knights ended up scoring 42 of their 79 points in the key.
“If we are going to do this (full-court press) we have to be conditioned and tough,” Wenatchee head coach Jason Heinz said. “If I need this team to run the press, they’ll do it.”
WVC transitioned quickly throughout the first quarter, getting a bulk of its points in the paint on those transitions, or off the drive from nearly every Knight. Five would finish with double figures.
“I believe in our scoring,” Heinz said. “I think we are fourth in free-throw percentage, and third in three-point percentage. We can score.”
The momentum was all Knights early, with the team going on a 19-2 run, finishing the first quarter with a 28-7 lead.
In the second quarter, WVC forced tough shots, provided little access to the paint, pressed and contested every passing lane. The Hawks came out strong, hitting shots that weren't falling earlier, to whittle the lead to 13.
The Knights snapped back when Ruby Murdoch (who is third in three-point percentage) hit a three, Maddie Godwin finished a drive and knocked down a corner three, Monica Miller pocketed a steal, and Loy Waid finished in the post.
WVC regained its 21-point lead, 47-26, at the half.
The Knights held on strong in the second half. The Hawks could put offensive bursts together but the Knights kept them brief, even when the Hawks would routinely substitute in five players for fresh legs.
“We deal with a lot of full bench rotations,” Heinz said. “They try and run us up and down the court. But our team is very conditioned.”
For Wenatchee, Miller led with 19 points and three steals, Godwin added 17 points and five assists, and Murdoch finished with 15 points, three steals and seven rebounds.
For Columbia Basin, Emma Maxwell led with 14 points. Ashlyn Nelson added 12 points, and Ali May finished with 10 points and two steals.
"Overall, we’ve had an amazing season. We are doing really well,” Heinz said. “This was our last home and NWAC conference game. But next weekend we’ll be at the NWAC tournament. The top four teams in each conference earn a spot. We should be going as the second or third seed. ”
The NWAC tournament for the Women’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight begins March 19-20 at Everett Community College.