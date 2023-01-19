230119-sportslocal-wvcbasketball 02.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College's Farrah Parrish stares down Walla Walla's Dylan Lovett in their basketball game Wednesday night, Jan. 18, 2023, at WVC. The visitor's won the game 63-55.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — For the first time this season, the top two teams in the NWAC’s Eastern Conference met.

Second-place Wenatchee and the undefeated Walla Walla Warriors, their Wednesday night opponent, battled in an evenly-matched, back-and-forth contest. But Walla Walla was able to get a few more buckets in the last quarter to pull out a 63-56 win.



