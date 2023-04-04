WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s softball team had been going through a rough patch when they hosted Columbia Basin for a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Hawks made it worse, sweeping the Knights 12-1 in the opener, and 13-5 in the last game.

The highlight for Wenatchee, in the first game, came off the bat of Macy Cordon when she slugged a homer in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. That home run gave her and the team their only RBI and run of the game. She was 2-for-2 at the plate and finished with a stolen base.



