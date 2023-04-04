WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s softball team had been going through a rough patch when they hosted Columbia Basin for a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Hawks made it worse, sweeping the Knights 12-1 in the opener, and 13-5 in the last game.
The highlight for Wenatchee, in the first game, came off the bat of Macy Cordon when she slugged a homer in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. That home run gave her and the team their only RBI and run of the game. She was 2-for-2 at the plate and finished with a stolen base.
Unfortunately, Columbia Basin didn’t respond with their own home run, they responded with three. They finished with more hits than Wenatchee, 11-4, scoring 10 of their runs in the last two innings.
Between both teams’ pitchers, only three strikes were thrown in each game.
Columbia Basin piled on five early runs and hardly looked back. Wenatchee kept the game close at 8-5 after the first three innings but the Hawks would finish with five more runs while shutting out the Knights in the last two innings.
Another Wenatchee homer, this time from Kaya Enriquez, also in the bottom of the first inning, helped narrow the gap with two RBIs 5-2. She would finish with three RBIs.
Kiley Heinz had one RBI and was 1-for-1 at the plate, and Cordon had one RBI, was 2-for-3 at the plate, and scored two runs.
Wenatchee now has a 6-8 conference record.
Wenatchee plays at Walla Walla for a doubleheader on April 11 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
