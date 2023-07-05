FILE PHOTO: United States soccer player Alex Morgan poses in front of a statue of her at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson

Soccer player Alex Morgan poses in front of a statue of her at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on June 27.

 Reuters/Amy Tennery

LOS ANGELES — Fans wishing to snap a picture with U.S. forward Alex Morgan will have a chance at the next best thing as a six-meter, 825-pound statue of the soccer star hits the road ahead of the Women's World Cup.

World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports conceived of the statue to promote its programming for the tournament, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.