Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference is no longer in talks with Gonzaga after recently adding the Pac-12's four corner schools.

"I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga, and unfortunately things didn't work out, only because the dream scenario unfolded for us," Yormark said on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast. "So those conversations are no longer.



