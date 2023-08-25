TUKWILA — The 2023 Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) men’s and women’s soccer season is nearly underway but before the regular season officially begins in early September, both Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) soccer teams have challenged themselves with difficult, early matches. Two of which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday while attending the NWAC Friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.
Men’s preseason
Last week, before the NWAC Friendlies, the WVC men’s soccer team (4-1) hosted Peninsula College (2-1) for their third preseason match at the WVC soccer field and won 2-0 after some second-half turmoil.
The win maintained their 3-0 undefeated record after beating Multnomah University, a private Christian university in Portland, Oregon, 4-0 and the Pacific Northwest Christian College Gladiators 3-0 out of Kennewick.
“We played hard in the first half (of the Peninsula game), both teams were battling to take momentum,” said interim head coach Lenin Guzman.
And then it swung in their direction.
The first goal was scored by Wenatchee’s Diego Zaldívar, an Eastmont alum, with an assist from Luis Rodriguez after a beautiful counter and methodical buildup.
They held that lead through halftime until a Wenatchee corner kick bobbled around a cluttered goalbox and was knocked in by a Pirate for an own goal — doubling WVC’s lead.
In the heat of the moment, before one minute had elapsed, both Wenatchee and Peninsula had collected yellow cards.
Defending that lead for the rest of the game was no small task.
Wenatchee’s keeper, Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra, saw 11 shots on goal and seven corner kicks from last season’s North Conference champions but finished with seven saves to maintain a clean sheet. The Knights finished with four shots on goal and one set piece organized for a corner kick — making the most of their opportunities.
Men’s NWAC Friendlies
On Tuesday, the Knights faced the Bellevue Bulldogs (2-0) for the first of two games at the NWAC Friendlies. They lost 3-0 after the Bulldogs scored all three goals in the first half.
Johan Gaytan netted the first goal in the 18th minute with an assist from Ernesto Arevalo. Two minutes later, a solo attempt from Atsuki Aoyama found the net and the last came from Parfait Ngandu in the 34th minute.
Despite defending 11 shots on goal with eight saves, Rodriguez-Ibarra was pulled from the game after the first half and replaced with Gabe Lindley who saw two shots on goal and finished with two saves. What produced a more competitive second half wasn’t a change in strategy for WVC, it was their mentality.
“We came together,” Guzman said. “We realized every game will be a hard battle. Their focus and mindset changed — it’s a friendly but that creates momentum for the season. They were reminded of their hard work and that it won't be easy ever.”
Wenatchee finished with two shots in each half while Bellevue put up nine in the first half and six in the second for a grand total of 15. The Knights never saw a corner kick while Bellevue had four chances.
Zaldívar’s hat trick
The Knights had a chance to regain some momentum with their Wednesday opponent — the Shoreline Dolphins (0-1-1) — and they didn’t disappoint.
The team’s eagerness and shift in body language was palpable for Guzman.
“After our first loss of the season, we took a moment to reflect on what we did wrong, and going into the second game, we realized we had to pick it up,” he said. “Everyone was on the same page and focused in warm-ups — a drastic difference. There was a lot more unity, patience and character.”
The Knights had a promising first half, taking a 1-0 lead after a goal from Zaldívar in the first five minutes. It was the first goal of a hat trick he’d earn that day but WVC wouldn’t score again until the second half — that’s when their production went through the roof.
Haruto Kondo scored Wenatchee’s second goal in the 55th minute before Zaldívar found his second three minutes later. Kevin Castillo, a Cascade alum, netted his first goal in the 67th minute just seven minutes before Zaldívar finished his hat trick. The final goal, which gave WVC a 6-0 shutout victory, came from Alexandre Cecon in the 88th minute.
By the end of the match, WVC tallied 12 shots — three times as many as Shoreline.
The men finished in the middle of the East Conference standings last season with a 5-6-1 (8-8-1) record, just enough to barely miss the playoffs.
The WVC men host Everett on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Women’s NWAC Friendlies
The WVC women’s soccer team (0-1-1) squeezed every ounce out of their single shot opportunity on Tuesday when they played the Pierce College Raiders in their first match of the NWAC Friendlies and tied 1-1.
“We created a lot of opportunities and held pretty good possession,” said head coach Pablo Rodriguez-Jorge. “There’s a lot to build on. We’re just missing a couple of pieces.”
The Knights faced a difficult Raiders defense, but when the only shot opportunity materialized in the 32nd minute, Wenatchee’s Yameli Lopez buried the ball in the net for a 1-0 lead they would hold for most of the game.
“We came out swinging,” Rodriguez-Jorge said. “(Pierce) took advantage of their opportunities in the second half.”
Pierce’s equalizer came from Maya Williams in the 84th minute.
WVC’s defense was under constant pressure and managed to prevent the Raider’s 16 shots — seven in the first half and nine in the second — and three corner kicks from developing into more goals.
Their last line of defense and goalkeeper, Nayeli Fernandez, finished with nine saves on the day.
2 goals in 2 games
It wasn’t enough momentum to carry them through their last friendly on Wednesday — a match against Edmonds College (1-1).
Like their previous match, the Knights began with a solid first half. Emma Warman, a Cascade alum, sunk the first goal of the game unassisted in the 31st minute. That lead held until the 62nd minute when an own goal broke the seal for the Tritons and tied up the game.
Alysah Forde-Nihipali scored the leading goal in the 71st minute for Edmonds and the insurance goal eight minutes later. The final goal came from Alyssa Kaleel to give the Tritons a 4-1 margin of victory.
“We came out fast — a great start,” Rodriguez-Jorge said. “We were connecting a lot more. From the first couple of games, we had possession in the first half and created opportunities, but then we stepped down in the second half. We’ll work on that and make sure we’re more consistent and not lose a step.”
Wenatchee put three shots on goal and two were from Aria Price. Edmonds finished with four shots on goal and aside from their goal-scorers, Madelyn Fox was a contributor.
Price’s attempts came early in the game before the six-footer was forced to sit out the remainder of the game as a precaution to a knee injury sustained in the first half.
Last year, the WVC women’s team finished with a 1-12 (1-14) record, just one win better than winless Treasure Valley (Ontario, Oregon) who occupied last place in the Eastern Conference standings. They missed out on the NWAC playoffs.
But already, WVC has matched last year’s goal production with two goals in just two games. A promising sign that is elevated further when Rodriguez-Jorge considers how a couple of sophomore returners have taken on the mental leadership role.
“Having Gennevieve Ledesma and Aliyah Villaseñor back is great for us — it’s definitely helping,” Rodriguez-Jorge said.
As a part of the younger class, Warman, Price, Lopez, and Emilee Swanson, have also made an impression on Rodriguez-Jorge’s first season with the team.
“They’ve really stood out,” he said.
The Knights are still assembling their team. They competed with a shallow bench at the friendlies but over the next week or two, the last remaining additions to the roster will trickle in before the start of the regular season.
“We’re excited,” Rodriguez-Jorge said. “We’re looking for our team identity but we’re headed in the right direction. It’s a great start.”
The WVC women play at Columbia Basin College (2-0) on Sept. 9 at noon to start the regular season.