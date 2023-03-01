Canton, OH — In early February, a 49-person selection committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced they would enshrine just nine into the Hall of Fame on August 5th. For some, regarding one particular inductee, it was long overdue. That individual was influential coach Don Coryell.

No stranger to the honor, he has been a member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 1999, the San Diego Charger’s Hall of Fame since 1986, and oddly enough, the Wenatchee Valley College Hall of Fame since 2010.



