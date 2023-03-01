Canton, OH — In early February, a 49-person selection committee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced they would enshrine just nine into the Hall of Fame on August 5th. For some, regarding one particular inductee, it was long overdue. That individual was influential coach Don Coryell.
No stranger to the honor, he has been a member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 1999, the San Diego Charger’s Hall of Fame since 1986, and oddly enough, the Wenatchee Valley College Hall of Fame since 2010.
He was only briefly in the Wenatchee Valley after a year as an assistant football coach at UW, a couple of high school coaching stints in Hawaii, and a season at the University of British Columbia. It was 1955 and WVC’s previous season struggled to find a single win.
In one year, Coryell flipped the program and went 7-0-1. They made the Potato Bowl but lost to Bakersfield College 33-6. WVC was where he began experimenting with the offensive formations and strategies he would be known for.
He combined the “I” and “T” formations to produce high-flying, high-output offenses that relied on shorter, more frequent passes. It was the early makings of the renowned “Air Coryell” offense.
After only a season with WVC, he bounced from a military team to Whittier College in California, to USC, and eventually, he took the head coaching job at San Diego State in 1961. He’d stay there for the next 11 years.
While there, he fine-tuned and modernized San Diego’s passing game, amassing an impressive 104-19-2 record during his tenure.
He brought that same pass-first approach to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973. By 1974 the Cardinals were NFC East Champs, which they repeated the next year.
In 1978 he went back to San Diego to lead the Chargers and the culmination of his offensive approach was realized. With Dan Fouts at quarterback, Kellen Winslow at tight end, and wide receiver Charlie Joiner, Coryell had a team that led the NFL in total offense five times.
The Chargers were first in the AFC West from 1979 to 1981. And he was named AFC Coach of the Year in 1979.
Between the Cardinals and Chargers, Coryell earned 111 regular-season wins by the time he left the Chargers, and coaching, after the 1986 season. It made him the first coach to reach 100 college and pro football wins.
It has been almost 13 years since his passing but his legacy will forever be enshrined, not just in the Hall of Fame but in the coaches he advised, which included John Madden, and in his heavily compelling approach to the sport.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone