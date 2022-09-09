PULLMAN — Washington State's edge rushers dazzled throughout the preseason and excelled in the Cougars' season opener.
The position group has already distinguished itself as perhaps the strongest facet of WSU's team.
But over the past four weeks, Cougar edges haven't played at full strength.
Ron Stone Jr., a captain and a first-team All-Pac-12 performer last season, participated in a limited capacity during fall camp and played sparingly in WSU's Week 1 win over Idaho. WSU coaches held Stone back, allowing him to recover properly from an unspecified injury sustained this summer.
Now, the Cougars are ready to turn Stone loose. WSU's edges are finally playing at full power, and the timing couldn't have been much better.
The Cougars need maximum effort from their edges — and defensive front, in general — to have a chance this weekend against No. 19 Wisconsin and its powerful ground game. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Stone is looking forward to an increased workload after playing just 26 of 66 defensive snaps in the Cougars' 24-17 victory over Idaho on Saturday.
"Football's not fun if you can't play, so I think it was a smart decision we made, and we made it for my benefit," Stone said Tuesday. "I'm excited to get out there with no limit and just be able to go back to playing as many reps as I usually do."
The highly touted junior — a watch list player for multiple national awards — logged a sack and a tackle at the line of scrimmage on Idaho's first series, then spent much of the evening out of the lineup, spectating from the sideline and offering guidance for his young replacements.
"We had a certain target of snaps we wanted (Stone) to hit," coach Jake Dickert said. "We've been in constant communication with RJ and his family. This was best for RJ and his progression. ... Now, we've gotten over this hump."
Cougars edge rushers still impressed when Stone wasn't on the field. Five others found success in a steady rotation — which included standout Brennan Jackson, along with reserves Andrew Edson, Quinn Roff, Lawrence Falatea and Raam Stevenson.
Overall, the edges combined for 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and four QB hurries.
"It was an opportunity for those younger guys," Stone said. "They attacked it and I'm excited for them. Me taking less reps gives more reps to someone else in that position who is going to get more experience and ultimately help this team.
"If you're not excited for your teammates, you are a bad teammate."
Stevenson and Falatea worked their way into playing roles this preseason after redshirting in 2021.
"You always get those first-play jitters, but once you get into the game, it's the game you've been playing your whole life," Stevenson said Wednesday. "We're a competitive group, obviously, so we're always pushing each other, but we're also lifting each other up."