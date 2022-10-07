SPORTS-FBC-ARIZONAST-USC-1-LA

From left, USC defenders Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, Shane Lee and De'Jon Benton converge on Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones in an Oct. 1 game in Los Angeles. USC won 42-25 and face WSU on Saturday.

 Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS

PULLMAN — Since the creation of the Associated Press college football poll in 1936, Washington State has played 78 games against opponents ranked in the AP's top 10.

The Cougars are hoping to pick up their 11th top-10 win in 86 years when they meet the sixth-ranked USC Trojans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.