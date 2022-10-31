PULLMAN — What is it? Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12), stuck in a midseason rut, has a good opportunity to snap its three-game skid when it meets Stanford (3-5, 1-5) for a conference tilt featuring programs that are both in desperate need of a win.
Where is it? The Cardinal will host the Cougars at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.
When is it? Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Forecasts call for temperatures in the 50s with a 50% chance of rain.
Where can I watch it? The Pac-12 Network will carry the broadcast.
Who is favored? The Cougars opened as 4-point favorites.
How did they fare last week? WSU's offense stumbled for the third consecutive game and another respectable performance from the team's defense went to waste as the Cougars dropped a 21-17 decision at home Thursday against 14th-ranked Utah, which was playing without star quarterback Cameron Rising and its top two tailbacks.
The Cougars, also shorthanded on offense, couldn't overcome negative plays. They surrendered 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks.
"When I watch Utah, I'm going to be honest, I think it was the best tackling team I've maybe ever seen in person, watching the tape," WSU coach Jake Dickert said Monday. "I don't know if we broke too many tackles, and (Utah's) physicality is supreme."
Utah's defense bottled up WSU's quick-passing game and the Ute offense used a persistent rushing attack to rub away at WSU's defense, which yielded 169 yards on the ground. Still, the Cougars defense made a number of stops down the stretch. But WSU's Air Raid offense never caught up after sputtering on five of its first six possessions.
Stanford had its two-game winning streak stopped Saturday with a blowout loss to No. 10 UCLA. The Cardinal fell behind by three scores at the half and the Bruins cruised to a 38-13 victory at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet piled up 198 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. The Bruins finished with 324 rushing yards. Stanford totaled 270 yards of offense.
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, an NFL draft prospect, completed 13 of 29 passes for 115 yards. Deep-reserve Cardinal running backs Caleb Robinson and Brendon Barrow, subbing in due to injuries, combined for 69 yards on 18 carries.
All of the Cougars' losses have come against Pac-12 teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Stanford faced five of the conference's top six teams, and lost every game.
