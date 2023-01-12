PULLMAN — Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and wasted no time in turning a close game into a runaway.

WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a comfortable advantage for the rest of the game, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday evening at Beasley Coliseum.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

