PULLMAN — Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and wasted no time in turning a close game into a runaway.
WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a comfortable advantage for the rest of the game, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) dominated the second half, shooting 52% from the floor and limiting Cal (3-14, 2-4) to a 28.6% mark on field-goal attempts. WSU led by as many as 23 points with 6:14 on the clock after guard Justin Powell buried the team's ninth 3-pointer of the game.
WSU post Mouhamed Gueye scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half. Guard Justin Powell contributed 12 points as the Cougars shot 46% from the field and 9 of 21 (42.9%) from distance. True freshman guard Kymany Houinsou totaled nine points, five rebounds and two assists in place of TJ Bamba, who missed the game with a hand injury.
The Pac-12's top 3-point shooting team, the Cougs went 54 of 132 (40.9%) from downtown over their past five games. Cal came into the game on a hot streak from long range, too. The Bears went 23 of 35 from 3-point land over their past two games, wins over Colorado and Stanford, but shot 5 of 20 from 3 — 0 of 11 in the second half — against the Cougars. Guard Marsalis Roberson (11 points) was Cal's only double-figure scorer.
WSU was coming off one of its best wins in program history, a 74-61 victory at Pac-12 favorite Arizona on Saturday that marked the Cougars' first road win over a top-five team.
The Cougs claimed their sixth consecutive win over Cal. WSU hosts Stanford at 5 p.m. Saturday.
