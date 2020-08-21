OLYMPIA — Bowling alleys across the state finally got a spot of good news Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced updated guidance to the state’s phased “Safe Start” reopening plan, allowing bowling alleys to reopen for league play, provided their county is in Phase 2 and they can meet certain safety requirements.
“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines,” Inslee said. “We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus. Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.”
While Douglas County is still in modified Phase 1, once it advances into Phase 2, Eastmont Lanes will be permitted to open back up for nightly leagues, which owner Michelle Baugher said makes up about three-quarters of the bowling alley’s annual revenue.
Requirements for bowling alleys include:
- Only two bowlers per lane
- Only league play and practice for league play allowed
- No spectators allowed in Phase 2 and 3
- Bowlers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing between bowlers in other lanes
- Sharing of equipment is prohibited
- Players may not switch between teams in league play
- Lanes are required to be cleaned and sanitized between each bowling pair
- Shoes and balls must be disinfected after each use
- Arcades and amusement activities are still prohibited
- Restaurants and pro-shops must adhere to required guidelines for food-service
- Mask use is required