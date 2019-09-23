SOUTH WHIDBEY — The Cascade boys cross country team, despite battling sickness, turned in a good performance at the South Whidbey Invite over the weekend. The boys finished second in the 5,000 meter race.
Junior Landon Davies was second with a time of 16:42. He was beaten by a 2A runner, Rafe Holz, who was 16:17. Sophomore Derek Richardson was ninth at 17:06. Sophomore Owen Bard was 11th at 17:11.
“Our top three boys raced really well. Some of them are getting over sickness. We’ve had a lot of that going on. Everyone is not 100 percent,” said Cascade Head Coach Dayle Massey. “Landon Davies is running really well. Derrick Richardson is running extremely well this year. Owen Bard is not quite where he was last year. He’s still recovering from sickness.”
Cascade junior Jerome Jerome was 37th while sophomore Jacob Redman was 53rd.
“We need to get our next couple boys up there too. That will be a challenge. Jerome Jerome had a bad race. He got a side stitch and was not running well. Our number five runner Jacob Redman was not feeling well, but he ran well,” Massey said. “It was encouraging because we know we can improve. We need to improve because South Whidbey beat us and they are 1A.”
Cascade finished second at state last season and has eyes on a state championship this year, but it will be difficult. Massey knows it will be tough to repeat their performance from last year.
The key will be their number five runner.
“Our top three are very strong. Our number four Jerome Jerome is good too. He just had a bad day. We have a couple of runners competing for number five. That will be the key for the season, seeing if can get some improvement there,” Massey said.
Sickness did impact their performance in the race, he said, but other teams may have been dealing with the same thing. Seeing the good competition early in the season helps them see where they need to go, he said.
For the girls, junior Zoe McDevitt was fifth in a time of 20:21.
“She is running really well. She’ll have competition in league. She is running really strong,” Massey said of McDevitt. “Our number three girl was out sick. We had some 2A schools beat us. Our girls can do better. Two teams go to state from our league. Cashmere has a lock on number one. We’re hoping for the second spot.”
The Cascade girls finished seventh. Cascade races in the Okanogan Invite today. Schools involved include Brewster, Bridgeport, Cashmere, Lake Roosevelt, Manson, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Republic, Royal, Tonasket and Wilson Creek.