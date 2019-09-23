WENATCHEE — A beautiful, sunny Wenatchee day greeted those teams attending the Wenatchee Invitational last Saturday at Walla Walla Point Park. The Wenatchee boys finished fourth behind Medical Lake, Ellensburg and Manson. It was a 5,000-meter course.
The top finisher for the Panthers was Fernando Garcia, who finished 14th at 17:24.
“He is a junior who ran track last year. The kids talked him into doing cross country and he is eating it up. He is liking it and doing a good job,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez.
Sophomore Lars Sorom was 17th at 17:37. Sophomore Liam Newman was 18th at 17:42. The other sophomore standouts, Gabe Velazquez and Ian Eifert dropped to 48th and 53rd.
“Gabe Velazquez was doing well but is dealing with sickness. I told the kids that sometimes you can have a bad race. Going back to back Thursday and Saturday makes a big difference,” Valdez said. “The younger kids have a harder time bouncing back. Ian Eifert and Gabe ran well but were not where they were at on Thursday. That happens.”
Valdez said freshman Michael Torres was second in the JV race at 18:46. She expects him to be running varsity this week.
The Wenatchee girls finished third, but not by much. The Panthers had 69 points, Deer Park 68 and Ellenburg 62.
The top finisher was freshman standout Tatum Grosdidier, who was second at 20:24. Junior McKenna White was fourth at 20:39. Freshman Ava Kiesz was 15th, senior Anna Mickey 21 and senior Lisa Tchitchkan 31st.
“We have a lot of girls competing for those varsity spots. Every time we finish, I see JV girls running faster. Each week, it seems to flip flop. I keep telling all the girls, all 25 girls will play a role in getting the team to the postseason,” Valdez said. “It’s pretty competitive on the team, which is a good thing.”
Sophomore Avery Miller, who has been injured, won the JV girls race at 21:46. Valdez said she will be seeing some varsity time.
On Saturday, the Panthers run in the Nike Portland XC meet at Blue Lake Park, Oregon.
“We’re not taking the whole team, just 50 kids. We took about 50 kids last year. Our invite is a way to raise money so we can travel,” she said.