SPOKANE — The cross country season began last Saturday for the Eastmont and Wenatchee cross country teams at the HIghlander Invite in Spokane. The race was not like your typical cross country meet.
The boys’ races were split up by freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, while the girls race freshman, junior varsity and varsity. Eastmont Head Coach Gary Millard there is good and bad in the format.
“The kids can be with people that they know and are comfortable with, especially if they are rookies. That is nice. The freshmen just run in the freshman race and they don’t feel overwhelmed, especially with 47 schools. It can be quite overwhelming,” Millard said.
The downside is the format does not allow the varsity team to run together.
“You want your varsity kids to run together and know where they are in relation to the other person and so on. That doesn’t happen at this first meet, so it is kind of a mixed bag,” Millard said. “It’s a shorter course, which is a good thing for a first meet.”
Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez did not like the boys and girls race formats were different.
“I wish they would do the same for the girls. I really think there are enough girls to add one more race, to have a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior girls. They were split up,” Valdez said. “It’s frustrating the boys races are different than the girls. Maybe 20 years ago, they didn’t have enough girls, but now I’m pretty sure they do.”
A school must have four in each race to score as a team, so there is no overall team score. Millard felt good about his team’s performance.
“Most all the rookies ran hard. Some were pretty surprised where they ended up,” he said. “We had a few kids that blew up, but they learned why that happened. We were pretty pleased.”
In the junior race, Eastmont’s Adrian Cabrera was 19th with a 13:57 over the 2.5 mile course. Millard said he was 10th in the sophomore race last year, but he is 30 seconds faster this year.
Eastmont’s number one racer, Jared Barnes is nursing a knee injury but he should be back racing this weekend.
“I had two freshmen girls I was really happy with. Dayna Dickson was 16th and Hannah Mikkelsen was 18th. When you get a freshman to run well and place, it is a good thing because they tend to be the ones that blow up in a big meet for the first time,” Millard said.
The Eastmont boys finished eighth in the sophomore race, 13th in the junior race and 16th in the senior race. The Wildcat girls were fifth in the freshman race, 21st in the JV race and 17th in the varsity race.
The Wenatchee freshmen girls did not place because they had only three. Kara Norland was 13th with a 18:05.
“There were 100 girls in that race. For a freshman, that was a really good time,” Valdez said.
In the JV race, senior Anna Mickey was 21st with 17:34. Valdez said it was cool to see her have a good race.
For the varsity, freshman Tatum Grosdidier had the fastest overall time for any Wenatchee girl, 16:30.
“Had I put her in the freshman race, we would have scored. She is pretty competitive, so I put her in the varsity race. She did very well. She was 37th overall,” she said of Grosdidier.
Junior McKenna White was 50th with a time of 16:43. Senior Kristen Sanford was 66th with a time of 17:19.
The Wenatchee sophomore boys finished second. Lars Sorom had the fastest time for any Panther boy, 14:09. He was 12th. Liam Newman was 14th with a 14:11. Ian Eifert was 15th with a 14:12. Gabe Velazquez was 18th at 14:16.
“At the mile mark, they were all together. At the two mile mark, they were all together. Just separated by a few seconds at the finish,” Valdez said. “We had two junior boys, Fernando Garcia and Orlando Cervantes, that were both in the 14s. That was very close. It was neat to see.”
The lone senior was team captain Nate Bay, who finished at 14:53.
Wenatchee was 19th in the freshman boys race, second in the sophomore boys race, and 14th in the junior boys race. The girls were 12th in the JV race and ninth in the varsity race.
Both teams have their first Big 9 meet at Franklin Park in Yakima on Thursday. On Saturday, Wenatchee hosts the Wenatchee Invite at Walla Walla Point Park. Eastmont is at the Apple Ridge Run Invitational on Saturday at Cowiche.