PORTLAND — The Wenatchee girls cross country team finished second at the Nike Invitational last weekend. That is the highest placing ever for a Wenatchee girls team at the event. The Panthers were competing against 28 other teams from Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho in the Division two varsity category.
Pacing Wenatchee was freshman standout Tatum Grosdidier, who finished third over the 5,000 meters in 19:35.
“Tatum ran really well, even though it was raining and the course was muddy. The grass was all matted down. We didn’t have to run in pouring rain, but it rained enough so it was damp and there was mud,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Susan Valdez. “We had a lot of kids run personal bests, so that was cool.”
Junior McKenna White was the second Wenatchee finisher at 26th. Sophomore Avery Miller was 44th.
“Avery had a bad start. She was on the inside lane. The way the course was set up, you went in a 360-degree circle, so she got pinched in and spent the whole race playing catch up,” Valdez said. “She did a good job getting back into the race, finishing 44th. I was really pleased.”
Sophomore Ella Loewen was 49th. Freshman Ava Kiesz was 53rd. Senior Anna Mickey was 80th and sophomore Annika Jarmin was 92nd.
“We were missing some of our regular varsity runners, so kids moved up to run. It’s good to see how solid the group is with kids who can jump in and fill a spot and still score well as a team,” she said. “That is the highest we’ve placed since we’ve been going down to Portland with varsity girls. One other time, we might have placed fifth. Second was like, wow, that is very cool. This is a young team.”
The performance by the Panther girls was impressive considering the adverse conditions on the course. The girls ran at 10:40 a.m. which Valdez said was a good time to show what they had.
El Segundo was the girls Division two champion with 87 points. Wenatchee was second with 159 points.
The Wenatchee boys were 12th out of 39 teams. Valdez said they really stepped up.
“The sophomore boys were pretty tight. We were missing one of our top boys but we have kids to come in and fill those spots and run well. I hope the sophomores keep working together and running together. I hope they continue to maintain that camaraderie as they keep pushing each other for those top spots,” she said.
Sophomore Liam Newman was 42nd, sophomore Lars Sorom was 57th and sophomore Gabe Velasquez was 64th. Junior Orlando Cervantes was 129, senior Nate Bay 153, junior Juan Apolinar 199 and freshman Micheal Torres 201.
“Liam Newman was the top runner. That keeps shifting. Lars Sorom was the number one runner. Last weekend, it was Fernando Garcia who was not able to make the trip. He is a junior. Ian Eifert ran in a different race but bumped back into varsity,” Valdez said. “There are three or four kids that keep floating to varsity. It’s a good problem to have.”
Next up for Wenatchee is the 46th annual SunFair Invitational on Saturday in Yakima. The meet has a different format where the number one runners run together, the number two runners run together and so on.
Valdez said she would like her varsity team to run together, but this format makes sense given the size of the race.
“It’s different but it works. It keeps the race size down so you don’t have 300 kids going out at once. It’s much more manageable and safer,” she said. “It’s actually the same course we will run for district so it’s nice to get on that Franklin Park course a couple of times before the district meet. We’re looking at it as an opportunity to be on the course again.”