The game had a distinct air of familiarity — ominously so — as the Mariners and Guardians racked up scoreless inning after scoreless inning on Thursday night.

Of course, Seattle's 2022 season had ended ever so frustratingly on just such a scenario, when the M's and Astros went into the 18th inning riding a 0-0 score in the American League Division Series. The Astros pushed across a run, the Mariners didn't, and their drought-busting season was over, buried in a haze of squandered opportunities.



